New York consumer alert: Beware of deceptive hearing aid sellers

New York state is warning consumers to be aware of the sale of hearing aids that might not work very well — if they work at all.

Attorney General Letitia James on Friday issued a consumer alert regarding deceptive companies selling unregulated and potentially faulty over-the-counter hearing aids.

In a news release, James said that New York law requires hearing aids be sold only by licensed audiologists or hearing aid dispensers after the provider has performed an exam and fitting. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed a rule permitting the sale of a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids that could be sold directly to consumers without an exam, and while unregulated hearing aids may work as intended, there is a risk that the devices could be defective or completely inadequate for the treatment of hearing loss.

James said that advertisements for these new over-the-counter hearing aids have already targeted New York consumers even though there are currently none that have received FDA approval.

“Hearing loss impacts individuals of all ages and backgrounds and I urge all New Yorkers to do their research before shopping for these devices,” James said in a statement. “Companies that sell over-the-counter hearing devices are not held to the same standards as the licensed professionals who provide these critical devices, and they are not required to inform consumers of the risks associated with their products. While consumers may be tempted to purchase these unregulated and unlawful products because of their low prices, the ultimate price you pay may be further hearing loss.”

Medical device companies are required to register and list their devices with the FDA, though this registration only indicates that the company has provided information to the FDA; it does not indicate FDA approval, clearance, or authorization of the device. Unfortunately, James said, this has not stopped some disreputable sellers from falsely claiming that their products are “FDA-registered” or “FDA-cleared.”

The attorney general's office recommends the following tips for anyone consider buying hearing aids:

• Beware of misleading claims. Over-the-counter hearing aids are only meant to treat mild to moderate hearing loss and may not be able to treat severe hearing loss. Avoid purchasing OTC hearing aids that claim to treat severe hearing loss or hearing loss in children.

• Do your research. Be skeptical of testimonials on a seller’s website. Instead, check with the Better Business Bureau to see if they have a good rating and whether consumers have submitted complaints against the company before you purchase a product.

• Consider having your hearing evaluated by a medical professional. While online hearing tests may be convenient, they may fail to detect serious hearing loss, or the underlying causes of your hearing loss.

• Know your rights: Under state law, if you are unhappy with your hearing aids you are allowed to return them within 45 days of receipt, including batteries, cords, and accessories and all fees related to the hearing aid, for a full refund less 10 percent. The seller must provide you with a written statement with this information. If a seller offers a longer return period, they must honor it.

New Yorkers who believe they have been misled or scammed by sellers of over-the-counter hearing aids are encouraged to contact the Office of the Attorney General by submitting a complaint form online or by calling (800) 428-9071.

