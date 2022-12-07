New York cracks down on unwanted telemarketing calls

A new law is intended to help reduce unwanted telemarketing calls to New Yorkers.

The legislation signed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul requires telemarketers to give people the option to be added to that company's do-not-call list "at the outset of certain telemarketing calls," right after the telemarketer's name and solicitor's name are given, according to a news release from Hochul's office.

Under the law, telemarketers must inform individuals that they can request to be added to their company's do-not-call list, but people normally hang up before a telemarketer or recording has mentioned the do-not-call list, allowing telemarketers to continually call those consumers, the release said.

"We are dialing up our efforts to give New Yorkers a break from unsolicited telemarketing calls," Hochul said in a statement. "For too long, New Yorkers have dealt with these nuisance calls, not knowing they can avoid these interactions by being added to a telemarketer's do-not-call list. This new legislation will protect New Yorkers from receiving frustrating, unwanted calls by better providing information on do-not-call lists."