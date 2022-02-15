New York DEC issues guidance for avoiding conflicts with coyotes

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has given guidance on avoiding potential problems with coyotes.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release that “This is the time of year when New York's resident coyotes breed and set up dens for pups that will arrive in the spring."

“While conflicts with people and pets are rare, New Yorkers should remain alert and follow DEC’s common-sense guidelines to minimize the risk for potential conflicts with coyotes," he said in the release.

Coyotes can be located across the state in various habitats, the release noted, from rural farmland and forests to green spaces in suburban and urban areas. While coyotes largely avoid conflict with people, they tend to be more territorial during breeding and pup-rearing seasons in the spring and summer, which could lead to issues with humans and pets.

The animals may lose their natural fear of people if coyotes learn to associate food sources such as trash or pet food with humans, increasing the possibility of conflicts or close encounters with the canines.

In order to lessen the chances of issues with coyotes, people are encouraged to take steps such as not feeding them or to not leave food outside, since pet food and garbage attract coyotes and other animals, increasing risks to people and pets, the news release said. New Yorkers are also encouraged to not feed pets outside, to fence or enclose compost piles, to prevent access to garbage and eliminate availability of bird seed, as concentrations of rodents and birds attracted by feeders can bring in coyotes.

The news release also suggests not allowing pets to roam free and supervising outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at sunset and at night, as small dogs and cats are especially vulnerable, and to teach children to appreciate coyotes from a distance.

People can also put up fences in yards to deter coyotes, with a fence over four feet tall, and tight to the ground, preferably extending six inches below ground level, the release said.

"Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets. If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior: stand tall and hold your arms up or out to look as large as possible," the news release said. "If a coyote lingers for too long, make loud noises, wave arms and throw sticks and stones."

It is also suggested that people remove brush and tall grass from around their homes to reduce protective cover for coyotes, since coyotes are typically secretive and prefers spots where they can hide. State residents are also encouraged to ask neighbors to follow these steps to prevent coyote conflicts.

"During this time of year, coyotes tend to be more active and may be more visible and simply seeing a coyote occasionally is not a cause for concern. However, if coyotes exhibit bold behaviors and fail to exhibit fear of people, or if seen repeatedly during the day near residences, the public is advised to contact their Regional DEC Wildlife Office for assistance. In emergency situations, contact the local police department," the news release said.

