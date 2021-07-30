New York DEC seeks help tracking invasive pest

Officials in New York are encouraging swimming pool owners to participate in an annual survey to help track an invasive insect.

During late summer, Asian longhorned beetles emerge as adults and are active outside of their host tree. The goal of the survey is to locate infestations before they cause serious damage to the state’s forests and street trees.

“The best opportunity to eradicate and limit the spread of invasive species is by finding infestations early, when populations are low,” state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release. “Swimming pool monitoring is a simple, economical approach to surveying for these pests and gives New Yorkers the chance to take an active role in protecting their communities."

From now until swimming pools are closed for the season, the DEC is asking pool owners to periodically check their filters for insects that resemble Asian longhorned beetles and report suspects either by emailing photos to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov or mailing insects to DEC's Forest Health Diagnostics Lab at 108 Game Farm Road, Delmar, NY 12054, Attn: Liam Somers.

People without swimming pools can help the effort by reporting signs of Asian longhorned beetles in their communities.