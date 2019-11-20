The state Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to register their snowmobiles.
The DMV allows enthusiasts to renew their registration on the DMV's website or in person at a DMV office, and every snowmobile in the state has to be registered and marked with a validation sticker, the DMV said in a news releases.
Those who finish a registration online can print a temporary sticker, which is valid for 15 days, and the DMV creates a permanent registration, which is sent along with the validation sticker to the recipient.
“To promote use of New York’s beautiful and extensive snowmobiling trails we have made the registration process easy,” Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee chair, said in the news release. “We want all snowmobilers to have fun but we urge them to be safe and responsible on the trails.”
Those who don't live in the state but want to ride in New York can register a snowmobile if it's already registered in their home state. The state registration for out-of-state snowmobiles can be used to receive the 15-day registration and immediately use their snowmobile in New York. The department will send the permanent registration by mail.
Snowmobile safety training course for people ages 10 and up are available. Erik Kulleseid, state parks commissioner, said in the news release that basic safety rules include respecting trail markers and private property, to not have alcohol before or during sledding, to share the trail and keep to the right and to be conscious of shifting weather and trail conditions. Operating a snowmobile while impaired by drugs or alcohol is illegal, the new release said, and drivers and passengers on the state snowmobile trail system have to wear helmets.