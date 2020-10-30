New York DMV warns of text message scam

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday said that some New Yorkers have received a fraudulent text message disguised as information being sent by the DMV.
Phishing texts are fake messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.
In a news release, the DMV said that the scam involves a text message asking recipients to update their mailing address and contact information for expedited compliance with Real ID regulations. Anyone who receives such a text message should delete it right away.
To help protect against scams, the state Office of Information Technology Services recommends the following precautions:
• Exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.
• Keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing — poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site. If the message does not feel right, chances are it is not.
• Don't click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.
• Don't send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.
• Don't post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam.
For more information, visit the state Office of Information Technology Services Phishing Awareness resources page at its.ny.gov/resources.
