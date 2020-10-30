New York DMV warns of text message scam

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday said that some New Yorkers have received a fraudulent text message disguised as information being sent by the DMV.

Phishing texts are fake messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.

In a news release, the DMV said that the scam involves a text message asking recipients to update their mailing address and contact information for expedited compliance with Real ID regulations. Anyone who receives such a text message should delete it right away.

To help protect against scams, the state Office of Information Technology Services recommends the following precautions:

• Exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.

• Keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing — poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site. If the message does not feel right, chances ­are it is not.