New York drivers reminded to stop for school buses

A New York state student transportation association is reminding drivers to stop for school buses now that students are back in session for the fall.

The New York Association for Pupil Transportation brought together school transportation officials, school administrators, law enforcement officials, parent advocates and industry representatives to remind drivers to halt for stopped yellow school buses, a news release said. Buses will be returning to the road about six months after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools throughout the state.

“Schools will open soon across New York State after nearly six months of shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It has been awhile, but once again, the familiar yellow school bus will be seen on our streets and roads picking up and dropping off school children," Harold Nicholson, association president, said in the news release. "We ask motorists to be especially mindful of the fact our school buses will be out in full force and we remind you that you must stop for stopped school buses with red lights flashing.”

Under state law, all vehicles must fully stop when approaching a school bus stopped with red lights flashing.