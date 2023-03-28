New York state's education department is one step closer to removing all indigenous nicknames from its school districts.

An advisory board, assembled by the NYSED, recently ruled that nicknames such as "Warriors" and "Raiders" should not be exempt from the upcoming ban on Native American-inspired nicknames and mascots.

The decision was first reported by the Albany Times-Union.

School districts were informed in November of the state's ban on indigenous nicknames, following a 2021 lawsuit involving the Cambridge school district and its "Indians" nickname.

While complete removal of such nicknames is not required until 2024-25, the state requires that commitment toward removal be made by the end of the current academic year. Failure to do so could lead to withholding of state aid.

The advisory board's decision could impact the Weedsport school district, which uses "Warriors" for its athletic programs. Weedsport's current school district logo shows a Native American male wearing a feathered cap.

Another school district in Cayuga County, Southern Cayuga, currently uses "Chiefs" as its nickname.

Similar to Weedsport, Southern Cayuga's previous logo depicted an indigenous male wearing a headdress, but the school district adopted a new logo that displays the Chiefs nickname with a crest in the background.

Weedsport is one of eight school districts in central New York that uses Warriors as a nickname. Some, such as Liverpool, do not depict Native American imagery but would still be required to change its mascot.

In response to the education department's November announcement, Weedsport said in a memo that the school district "has every intention of following this state directive" but is "waiting for clarification from New York state regarding our obligations."