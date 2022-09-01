New York expanding boat-washing program to fight spread of invasive species

Noting that aquatic invasive species are often transported and spread by recreational watercraft, environmental officials in New York are increasing efforts to provide boat washing stations at state parks and day-use areas.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday announced the finalization of a plan to guide siting, construction and management of watercraft decontamination facilities at DEC campgrounds and day-use areas.

Boat washes using special decontamination units that have high pressure and hot water to dislodge and remove invasive species from boats and trailers are currently housed in seasonal sheds. Moving the temporary sheds at the end of each season is challenging and can damage equipment, the DEC said, so it is advancing efforts to construct storage facilities at campgrounds and day-use areas in the Adirondack and Catskill parks to store decontamination equipment.

According to a study commissioned by the DEC, New York has close to half a million motorized boats and hundreds of thousands more non-motorized watercraft.

In addition, the report states, "recreational watercraft users visit New York from many states and Canadian provinces, some coming from locations with known infestations of the aquatic invasive plants and animals such as hydrilla and spiny waterflea. Many visitors are unaware of the animals and plants that hitch a ride on their boats, trailers, and equipment to new locations."

Aquatic invasive plants can create dense beds of vegetation that impair swimming, fishing and navigation as well as impacting aquatic animals. In addition, invasive mussels and zooplankton can negatively impact water quality and lake ecology by direct competition, and by altering the cycling of nutrients.

"New York State is taking action on numerous fronts to help prevent the spread of harmful aquatic invasive plants and animal species, including at DEC facilities," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. "The finalized UMP amendment helps authorize the construction of decontamination facilities at DEC campgrounds and day-use areas to further our efforts to reduce invasives and their negative impacts on our waters.”

DEC manages 52 campgrounds in the Adirondack and Catskill parks with more than one million visitor camper nights each season. The campgrounds and five special use areas at Lake George Beach, Prospect Mountain Highway, Hinckley Reservoir Picnic Area, Fourth Lake Picnic Area, and Lake George Battlefield Picnic Area are visited by nearly 400,000 people annually.

The DEC reminds water recreationists to do their part in protecting New York's waters from aquatic invasive species by remembering to clean, drain and dry watercraft and equipment. Taking proactive steps such as cleaning off fishing tackle, removing aquatic vegetation from rudders, disinfecting boat hulls and water compartments, and properly disposing of bait, significantly reduces that risk. For more information, go to DEC's website at dec.ny.gov/animals/48221.html.