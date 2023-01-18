New York Farm Show returning to state fairgrounds

What organizers call "the largest farm equipment show in the Northeast" is returning for its 38th year at the state fairgrounds in Geddes.

According to a news release, the New York Farm Show will add 30 new products and 18 new exhibitors to maximize 300,000 square feet across six heated buildings. Over 400 exhibitors will display the latest in farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; farm supplies, dairy and beef productions, woodlot, and related industry supplies.

The show, Feb. 23-25, is hosted by American Agriculturist and Northeast Equipment Dealers Association, was established in 1985 and is the sister show to the Farm Progress Show, the largest outdoor farm equipment show in the United States, and Husker Harvest Days, the largest outdoor irrigated farm show in the world, organizers said.

This year’s show highlights include:

• New products and exhibitors on display including the latest technologies in tractors, planters, sprayers, and other precision-agriculture tools. Stop by the Dairy Building to see new products in robotic milking systems, beef handling equipment and take a picture with “Brisket,” the larger-than-life blow-up beef steer. Everyone’s favorite food, the “hot beef sundae” will be sold daily starting at 11am until sold out.

• Educational seminars and workshops will include a full line of educational sessions from the New York Beef Producers and New York Forest Owners Association.

• Solectrac will be displaying its latest compact electric tractors — the e25g — that help provide a more sustainable agricultural future and still do everything you expect from a 25hp tractor. See their tractors up close in the Horticulture building (space B2) and take one for a ride indoors to get the ultimate hands-on experience. To find out more about Solectrac, visit www.solectrac.com.

• The Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Action will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Proceeds this year will support a scholarship fund for students pursuing a career in agriculture and agricultural education. For more information on donations or to consign items for sale contact Roger Barkman at Rogerbarkman@yahoo.com. If you would like to support FFA & agriculture education, contact Paulette Schiebel at pschiebel@tds.net.

The New York Farm Show is located at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes. Admission is free by visiting a Northeast Equipment Dealer by Feb. 15; otherwise, it is $5 at the door and those under 18 are free. Free parking and free shuttle buses run all day to all six farm show buildings. For additional information, visit NewYorkFarmShow.com and follow the New York Farm Show on Facebook.