New York highway projects paused for expected increase in travel over holiday weekend

With AAA predicting a big rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend, New York state is temporarily reducing lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on highways.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced Thursday that most work along state highways will be suspended from 6 a.m. Friday, May 28, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, to ease travel throughout the holiday weekend.

Drivers should keep in mind that in some cases, road work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs. Motorists are also urged to abide by New York's Move Over Law and to utilize the 64 text stops located statewide as needed for texting, making phone calls, and other non-driving tasks.

New York's Move Over Law requires motorists to drive with care, slow down and safely move over when approaching law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks and construction or maintenance vehicles that are stopped along roads across the state. The law was enacted in 2010 to protect first responders and expanded in 2011 to include tow operators and those working along the roadway. It has since been expanded to include a wider range of emergency and hazard vehicles.