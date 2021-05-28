New York highway projects paused for expected increase in travel over holiday weekend

With AAA predicting a big rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend, New York state is temporarily reducing lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on highways.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced Thursday that most work along state highways will be suspended from 6 a.m. Friday, May 28, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, to ease travel throughout the holiday weekend.
Drivers should keep in mind that in some cases, road work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs. Motorists are also urged to abide by New York's Move Over Law and to utilize the 64 text stops located statewide as needed for texting, making phone calls, and other non-driving tasks.
New York's Move Over Law requires motorists to drive with care, slow down and safely move over when approaching law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks and construction or maintenance vehicles that are stopped along roads across the state. The law was enacted in 2010 to protect first responders and expanded in 2011 to include tow operators and those working along the roadway. It has since been expanded to include a wider range of emergency and hazard vehicles.
Text stops, including park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, service areas and parking areas along state highways support the state's efforts to reduce distracted driving. All text stops will remain open, providing a location where drivers can safely and conveniently use their phones and other mobile devices for calling, texting, navigating and accessing mobile apps. Texting while driving is especially dangerous, as it requires motorists to take their eyes off the road, hands off the wheel and mind off driving.
The state said that all welcome centers, rest areas and text stops will remain open and rest rooms and vending services continue to be available. To enhance public safety and prevent spread of COVID-19, enhanced cleaning measures at rest stops and welcome centers have been implemented.
"Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and we want every New Yorker to enjoy the weekend and get where they need to go safely and efficiently," Cuomo said in a statement. "We will be suspending all road and bridge construction throughout the weekend to minimize delays for travelers on the roads. As always, I urge everyone on the roads this weekend to drive safely, to remember to move over for roadside emergency and maintenance vehicles and to utilize text stops to avoid distracted driving."