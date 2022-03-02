New York invites out-of-staters to check out the state's snowmobile trails

Out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers are invited to explore New York's extensive snowmobile trail system free of charge over the next two weekends.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced this week that on March 5-6 and March 12-13 the requirement to register in New York is waived for properly registered and insured out-of-state snowmobiling enthusiasts.

"New York is unrivaled in its natural beauty in all four seasons and offers a vast recreational trail system for snowmobilers to enjoy our stunning winter landscape," Hochul said in a statement. "New York State partners with local governments and snowmobile clubs who work hard to create an exceptional snowmobile network. By offering free snowmobile weekends, we are helping to highlight our trails to out-of-state visitors and boost our upstate tourism economy, while giving New Yorkers greater opportunity to explore their state."

Outside of this promotion, out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers are required to register their snowmobiles with New York state before hitting the state's trails, stretching from the Hudson Valley to the North Country to Western New York. Participants in the free snowmobiling event must operate a snowmobile that is validly registered in their home state/Canadian Province and must carry any applicable insurance as required by their home state/province.

And the state is distributing up to $4.2 million for snowmobile trail maintenance to local communities in New York this winter. The local grants program is funded by snowmobile registration fees collected by the state Department of Motor Vehicles and deposited into the Snowmobile Trail Development and Maintenance Fund. County and municipal governments distribute the grants to about 230 snowmobile clubs across the state, which in turn groom and maintain the trails.

Trail conditions vary depending on snowfall amounts and other factors. The New York State Snowmobile Association website has information about snowmobiling and snowmobile clubs. Maps of the state snowmobile trail network are available on New York State Parks' website.

