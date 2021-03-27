 Skip to main content
New York launches digital vaccination, testing passport app
COVID-19

  Updated
Virus Outbreak-New York

The new "Excelsior Pass" app is a digital pass that people can download to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

 NY Governor's Press Office, via AP

NEW YORK — State officials have launched a digital pass New Yorkers can download to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The Excelsior Pass will be accepted at major entertainment venues like Madison Square Garden and Albany's Times Union Center.

The app is similar to a mobile airline boarding pass and uses a secure QR code that can be stored in a smartphone or printed out. Officials said the technology doesn't store or track private health data within the app.

“New Yorkers have proven they can follow public health guidance to beat back COVID, and the innovative Excelsior Pass is another tool in our new toolbox to fight the virus while allowing more sectors of the economy to reopen safely and keeping personal information secure,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

Cuomo announced Saturday that more than 8.5 million total vaccine doses have been administered across the state, including more than 1 million doses over the past week.

