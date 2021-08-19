New York Lottery adds new Powerball drawing

The New York Lottery on Thursday announced the addition of a third weekly Powerball drawing.

The Powerball lottery will now have a Monday night drawing in addition to the traditional Wednesday and Saturday drawings. The first Monday drawing is set for 10:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, and sales for the new drawing will begin on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Powerball is played by selecting five numbers from 1-69 and one Powerball number from 1-26. The Power Play add-on feature is also available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

In a news release, the lottery said that in fiscal year 2020-21, a Malta man won a $94.8 million jackpot prize. In the same time period, there were 19 New York players who won prizes of $1 million or more, 132 winners of more than $50,000 and 10,826 winners of $100 or more.

Complete prize, odds information and past winning numbers for Powerball can be found at nylottery.ny.gov.

