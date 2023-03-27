Starting April 4, Mega Millions players will have to pick their numbers a little earlier as the NY Lottery announced on Monday that sales on draw days will end at 10 p.m.

Currently, Mega Millions tickets for the same day’s draw can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Mega Millions draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.

According to a NY Lottery press release, the new draw close time will allow more time for the lottery to conduct closing procedures for each Mega Millions draw. The change is strictly operational and will have no effect on those who play Mega Millions.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers – five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball – or select Quick Pick to have the numbers selected randomly. To win the jackpot a player must match all six winning numbers.

Players can also use the Megaplier feature for an extra $1 per game. The Megaplier multiplies non-Jackpot prizes by up to five times. Another Mega Millions feature called “Just the Jackpot” gives players two Quick Pick tickets that are only eligible to win the jackpot for just $3.

New York’s Mega Millions generated $294,562,279 in total sales during fiscal year 2021-2022. School districts in New York received $119,222,978 in Lottery Aid to Education funds from the sales of Mega Millions during the same period.