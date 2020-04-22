New York milk production increased in March

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite a slight drop in the number of milk cows, total production by New York dairy farms increased by 2.1% last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported this week.

New York farms produced 1.32 billion pounds of milk in March, up from 1.29 billion pounds in the same month of 2019. Cows in production decreased from 627,000 to 626,000, but output per cow increased. Milk per cow climbed to 2,100 pounds from 2,055 pounds.

The USDA also reported on average prices farms received for milk in February. In New York, farms were paid an average of $19.10 per hundredweight of milk, up $1.40 from February 2019 but down 70 cents from January. The nationwide average price in February 2020 was $18.90 per hundredweight.

Price data released by the USDA lags by a month from production reports, so the latest release does not reflect the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on farms. With school closures and other outbreak-related shutdowns, many farms were dumping milk because of a lack of demand.

