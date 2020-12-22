New York National Guard supporting NORAD Santa tracking operations

Military members from New York state will be taking part in the effort to track Santa's journey around the world on Christmas Eve.

According to a news release, New York Air National Guardsmen and Royal Canadian Air Force personnel at the Eastern Air Defense Sector will be working Christmas Eve as the North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa for the 65th consecutive year.

Tracking Santa has been a tradition since 1955 when a local newspaper advertisement misprinted an "Ask Santa" call-in number. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, the crew commander at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD. Shoup quickly realized a mistake had been made and assured the child he was Santa. Shoup then assigned a duty officer to continue answering calls. Thus, a holiday tradition was born, which NORAD has carried on since it was created in 1958.

"We're delighted to support NORAD's Santa tracking operations again this year," EADS Commander Col. Paul M. Bishop said in a statement. "I can assure everyone that EADS will do everything in its power to assist Santa with his critical mission."