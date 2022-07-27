New York officials: Don't fall for text scams about bank activity

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection on Wednesday issued a warning of a text phishing scheme targeting cell phone users with an attempt to steal their information.

Fraudsters are impersonating financial institutions claiming that a customer’s account is compromised "due to unusual activity", but the message is an attempt to deceive the recipient into sharing personal information.

According to a news release, these scams usually work when someone poses as a representative of a bank or financial institution to get information such as your credit card number, bank account number, or social security number. This is known as phishing. The message usually asks the users to confirm their account information, make a payment, or claim a prize.

The link may also ask the users to click on the link inside the text, which directs them to a phony site that looks like the financial institution’s website, or it may install malware onto their device. The illicit text message shown below impersonates a bank in an attempt to gain access to personal information. Anyone who receives a fraudulent text message should delete the message right away.

To help protect against scams, the state Office of Information Technology Services and the Division of Consumer Protection recommend the following precautions:

• Inspect the sender’s information to confirm that the message was generated from a legitimate source, but don’t click on the link or call the number on the text.

• Do not respond to the text. Even writing STOP will let the scammer know your number is genuine, and they may sell your number to other scammers, making the problem worse.

• Remember, banks will never ask you to provide confidential information through text. Requests to do so, as well as poor spelling or grammar, are telltale signs of a scam.

• If you are suspicious, call the alleged bank or financial institution directly to understand the protocols for alerting customers of potential fraud.

• Do not post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scams.

One simple method for preventing spam texts is to block unknown senders from your cell phone:

• Go to settings on your phone

• Click on messages or block numbers (depending on phone type)

• Hit “Filter Unknown Senders” or tap on “Block Numbers” (depending on phone type)