New York officials ready to assist with issues during primary elections voting

The New York State Attorney General's Office said its staff will be standing by to troubleshoot problems during early voting through the completion of the state primary elections.

Attorney General Letitia James on Friday announced that an Election Protection Hotline will be available for the June 28 election and during New York’s early voting period, which runs from Saturday, June 18, through Sunday, June 26.

“As states throughout the country try to strip communities of their fundamental right to vote, we are continuing to make sure that the polls remain accessible for voters across New York,” James said in a news release. “For years, New Yorkers have relied on our election protection hotline to address any challenges they face across the state and to provide guidance for those casting a ballot. My office remains committed to ensuring that New Yorkers are able to participate fully and meaningfully in the electoral process.”

The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 crisis or in-person at their polling place. Voters that experience problems can report issues by calling the new hotline number at (866) 390-2992, submitting complaints online, or emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov.

The telephone hotline will be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, through Sunday, June 26, and between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 28. Written requests for election-related assistance may be submitted at any time through the online complaint form. Hotline calls and written requests for election-related assistance are processed by attorneys and staff of the attorney general's office.

The office said that it has operated its Election Protection Hotline since November 2012 and that during previous elections has fielded hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of complaints from voters and worked with local election officials and others to address issues. The office has also taken legal action to protect against voter registration purges and to ensure that voters have adequate and equitable access to vote early as required under the law.

James said that registered voters should know that they have the right to accessible elections and the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.

