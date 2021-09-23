New York officials: Using fake vaccination cards a 'serious crime'

The Division of Consumer Protection warns:

• Buying or making fake vaccine cards or filling in blank cards with false information is illegal and could lead to fines or even land you in jail.

• The only legitimate way to get proof of vaccination — or a negative test result — is to get vaccinated or to test negative. If you lose that proof, check with your state health department or your vaccine provider to find out how to obtain a replacement.

• Protect your personal information from COVID-19 scams. Scammers set up fraudulent websites offering fake vaccine appointments or call people claiming to be COVID-19 surveyors to collect people’s personal information.

“Making or possessing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are serious crimes," State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in a statement. "We are taking this issue very seriously due to the tremendous risk presented by these false documents. Anyone found to be involved with forged vaccine cards will be charged and face the legal consequences.”

New Yorkers may report vaccine-related fraud by calling (833) 829-7226) or emailing STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov.

New Yorkers are also encouraged to install the NYS Excelsior Pass Wallet app from the Apple Store or Google Play, or to retrieve their passes at epass.ny.gov/home. Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus are free, secure, voluntary platforms that provide digital proof or a digital copy of COVID-19 vaccination and/or negative test results. Passes can be displayed on any smart device or can be printed from any computer.

