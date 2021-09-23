New York officials: Using fake vaccination cards a 'serious crime'

New York officials on Thursday warned consumers that buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, making their own or filling the blanks with false information is illegal and could land them in jail.
The New York State Division of Consumer Protection said that as more places are requiring proof of vaccination, scammers are taking advantage of this opportunity by selling fake verification tools including fake cards, certificates, test results or even doctors’ notes. Because the vaccines have repeatedly been proven to be safe, DCP said, opting for a fake vaccination card instead of getting vaccinated is an unnecessary health – and legal – risk.
“With more companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees and customers, New Yorkers should be aware that scammers are hard at work producing fake vaccine cards,” Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said in a news release. “Our Division of Consumer Protection and other law enforcement authorities are working hard to prevent illegal activities by these scammers that put us all at risk.”
The Federal Trade Commission has received several complaints from people reporting cases of possible fraud related to COVID-19 vaccination. For instance, a consumer reported receiving counterfeit CDC vaccination cards in a vaccine card holder ordered online. The order included blank cards that anyone could forge to mimic authentic CDC vaccination cards. The FTC also received complaints of websites offering, for a fee, vaccine waivers and medical exemptions without seeing a doctor. The FTC is investigating these and other cases of possible vaccine fraud.
The Division of Consumer Protection warns:
• Buying or making fake vaccine cards or filling in blank cards with false information is illegal and could lead to fines or even land you in jail.
• The only legitimate way to get proof of vaccination — or a negative test result — is to get vaccinated or to test negative. If you lose that proof, check with your state health department or your vaccine provider to find out how to obtain a replacement.
• Protect your personal information from COVID-19 scams. Scammers set up fraudulent websites offering fake vaccine appointments or call people claiming to be COVID-19 surveyors to collect people’s personal information.
“Making or possessing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are serious crimes," State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in a statement. "We are taking this issue very seriously due to the tremendous risk presented by these false documents. Anyone found to be involved with forged vaccine cards will be charged and face the legal consequences.”
New Yorkers may report vaccine-related fraud by calling (833) 829-7226) or emailing STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov.
New Yorkers are also encouraged to install the NYS Excelsior Pass Wallet app from the Apple Store or Google Play, or to retrieve their passes at epass.ny.gov/home. Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus are free, secure, voluntary platforms that provide digital proof or a digital copy of COVID-19 vaccination and/or negative test results. Passes can be displayed on any smart device or can be printed from any computer.