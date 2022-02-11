New York officials warn about 'misleading' mobile betting promotions ahead of Super Bowl

One month after the much-heralded launch of mobile sports betting in New York state, two watchdog-type state officials are urging consumers to be cautious about jumping into online gaming.

New York quickly became the national leader in mobile sports betting since operators began taking wagers Jan. 8, with more than $1.6 billion in bets being taken in just the first three weeks, and that number will keep climbing as additional companies have since opened their platforms. Operators have earned well over $100 million in revenue, and the competition among the state's licensed sports books is fierce, with billboards, television commercials and online media campaigns difficult to avoid in recent weeks.

With the Super Bowl taking place on Sunday, officials are warning people who may be considering trying out online betting to be wary of promotions the state Attorney General's Office said can sometimes be "predatory and misleading."

Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday warned consumers that offers that look too good to be true probably are. One example is "risk free" bets being offered to new customers under which the money doesn't translate into cash that can be withdrawn from an account but rather held as site credit that can be used only on additional wagers. James said that one company's enrollment bonus of $1,000 in bets can only be redeemed for cash after the customer plays through a total of $25,000.

"Many users sign up for gambling platforms because they want to take advantage of a good deal — the advertised bonus — without spending too much money," James said in a news release. "It’s a common way to shop, and most regular businesses accept the behavior (like a local bakery that leaves out free samples). But at least one gambling platform treats 'exploiting bonuses' as an offense. It has a long list of activities it considers suspicious, and if you engage in them, it may prevent users from cashing out account funds and/or withhold any winnings derived from the gambler's use of the bonus."

James said that her office is aware of complaints about bettor's accounts "being frozen when they’re doing well or when they’re trying to withdraw winnings."

James suggests that people considering placing bets on the Super Bowl read the fine print and do their own research on sign-up offers.

At the same time, state Inspector General Lucy Lang's office wants consumers to be aware that there is an established recourse for complaints about mobile betting operators.

Under state Gaming Commission regulations, consumers wishing to file complaints should first contact the customer service department of their sports wagering carrier. Unresolved matters may then be forwarded to the state Gaming Commission at info@gaming.ny.gov and, as a final step, the Inspector General's office.

"The New York State Gaming Commission and our office stand ready to help ensure the integrity of all lawful gaming in New York State, and make sure that wagers are handled in a safe, legal and fair manner," Lang said in a statement.

