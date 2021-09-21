New York officials warn of fraudulent letter scheme

Officials in New York are warning the public about fraudulent letters designed to steal money.
The New York State Department of State and the Division of Consumer Protection on Tuesday said that illegitimate letters are being mailed with the heading “Executive Letter of Guarantee” claiming that recipients are due to receive a large payment, supposedly being held by the Department of State, to settle debts relating to the sale of timeshares.
Officials said in a news release that the letters, which include a fraudulent signature from New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado and use of the New York State seal, are not genuine.
The Department of State has referred the matter to the New York State Attorney General to investigate these fake certificates for possible criminal prosecution. Anyone who has received a similar letter should immediately report it to the New York Attorney General’s Office at: Real Estate Enforcement Unit, NY State Office of the Attorney General, 28 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10005.
To help protect against these types of scams, the Division of Consumer Protection recommends the following tips:
• Exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity.
• Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source – be suspicious if the reply to address is different from the sending address.
• Independently verify the entity’s contact information through an online search engine.
• Consider calling the sender at a known good number, not listed within the communication, to confirm they sent the communication.
"The Division reminds New Yorkers that government entities will never partner with for profit businesses to solicit consumers hard earned dollars," the release said. "The Department of State actively responds to the needs of the New Yorkers who engage its services, and will never send consumers solicitations for engagement in the mail."
For more consumer protection information, call the DCP Helpline at (800) 697-1220 or visit dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.