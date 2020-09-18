New York plans to begin enforcing plastic bag ban

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shoppers will soon be expected to bring their own reusable bags to stores as New York state prepares to enforce its ban on single-use plastic carryout bags.

The ban went into effect March 1 but was delayed more than seven months because of a lawsuit initiated by groups that include a company that makes plastic packaging.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Friday said that it will begin enforcement of the ban on Oct. 19. The ban had previously not been enforced as part of an agreement between the parties in a lawsuit brought by Poly-Pak Industries, Inc., et al, in New York State Supreme Court that was resolved Aug. 20 in favor of the state.

“The Court’s decision is a victory and a vindication of New York State’s efforts to end the scourge of single-use plastic bags and a direct rebuke to the plastic bag manufacturers who tried to stop the law and DEC’s regulations to implement it," DEC commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release. "As we have for many months, DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to make the switch to reusable bags whenever and wherever they shop and to use common-sense precautions to keep reusable bags clean. The Court has ruled and DEC will begin to enforce the ban on October 19th.”