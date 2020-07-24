New York pool owners asked to participate in invasive beetle survey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging swimming pool owners to keep an eye out for an invasive pest.

A news release from the agency said Asian longhorned beetles emerge as adults in late summer "and are most active outside of their host trees." The survey is meant to find infestations of these insects before they cause serious harm to street trees and forests in the state.

Most invasive forest pest infestations have been discovered and reported by members of the public, making citizen science a vital tool for protecting our urban and rural forests,” DEC commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. “Swimming pool monitoring is a simple, economical approach to surveying for Asian longhorned beetles and gives New Yorkers the chance to take an active role in protecting the trees in their yards and communities."

These invasive beetles are 1.5 inches long, are black with white spots, have black and white antennae, make sawdust-like material called frass that collects on branches and around the base of trees and "leave perfectly round exit holes about the size of a dime in branches and trunks of host trees," the DEC said.