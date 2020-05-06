New York school board hopefuls have until May 11 to self-nominate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

People who want to run for school board seats in their districts won't have to collect signatures and file petitions this year, but they still face a deadline for getting themselves on the ballot.

Following an executive order issued last week that moved the annual school budget and board of education voting day in New York state to June 9, the New York State School Boards Association has issued guidance based on the order on how districts should get their ballots in order.

For school board elections, the association said the deadline for candidates to file nominations for themselves to be on the ballot is Monday, May 11. That's based on the executive order language that requires nominations by 30 days prior to the voting day. Because 30 days prior to June 9 falls on a weekend, the deadline is pushed to the following Monday.

Candidates who wish to self-nominate should do so in writing to the board clerk in their school district.

Budget votes and elections are typically held in May but were pushed to a mail-in vote on June 9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts will be required to mail out ballots with postage-paid return envelopes to all residents eligible to vote in their districts.