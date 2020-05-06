New York school board hopefuls have until May 11 to self-nominate

People who want to run for school board seats in their districts won't have to collect signatures and file petitions this year, but they still face a deadline for getting themselves on the ballot.
Following an executive order issued last week that moved the annual school budget and board of education voting day in New York state to June 9, the New York State School Boards Association has issued guidance based on the order on how districts should get their ballots in order.
For school board elections, the association said the deadline for candidates to file nominations for themselves to be on the ballot is Monday, May 11. That's based on the executive order language that requires nominations by 30 days prior to the voting day. Because 30 days prior to June 9 falls on a weekend, the deadline is pushed to the following Monday.
Candidates who wish to self-nominate should do so in writing to the board clerk in their school district.
Budget votes and elections are typically held in May but were pushed to a mail-in vote on June 9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts will be required to mail out ballots with postage-paid return envelopes to all residents eligible to vote in their districts.
The Auburn Enlarged City School District issued a press release Tuesday that said people who want to run for a board of education seat must self-nominate by the May 11 deadline by emailing board clerk Shelly Major at MichelleMajor@aecsd.education.
Normally, those who intend to run normally have to get 100 signed petition signatures for a seat on Auburn's board, but now there will be no minimum threshold number of signatures need for people placed on the ballot. They are required to meet age and residency requirements.
The school boards association said public hearings on the budgets that will be put before voters must take place between May 26 and June 2. Those meetings can be held remotely using video conference technology.
In Auburn, officials said the public hearing will be at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, with the meeting venue to be determined.
