New York seeking special spruces for Albany Christmas tree displays

New York state is looking for a couple of good Christmas trees.

The state Office of General Services announced that the state is seeking two spruce trees to be displayed in front of the Capitol this holiday season.

One will grace East Capitol Park, and the other will be placed on the south side of the Capitol on the Empire State Plaza near the skating rink. The trees will be removed at no cost to the property owner in mid-November and lit as part of New York state’s tree lighting event in December at the Empire State Plaza.

“Over the years, many generous families have donated the beautiful trees that are put on display at the Capitol and Empire State Plaza,” Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn M. Destito said in news release. “It’s a wonderful Capital Region holiday tradition that is appreciated and celebrated by visitors to the New York State Capitol.”

The tree should be a spruce between 35 and 55 feet tall, easily accessible on the property, and clear of power lines. Proximity to the Capital Region is ideal.

If you have a tree you would like to be considered, contact Kevin Ciampi at OGS by emailing Kevin.Ciampi@ogs.ny.gov and include your name, address where the tree is located, a photo of the tree, and a contact phone number.

