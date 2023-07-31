New York state has shut down I'm Stuck, a chain of cannabis businesses with locations in Auburn and Aurelius, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Letitia James on Monday.

The eight I'm Stuck locations, which also span Wayne, Monroe and Oswego counties, were selling cannabis without a license from the state Office of Cannabis Management and selling to minors, James said. She, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the office touted the shutdown as the first to utilize stronger enforcement powers against unlicensed cannabis businesses created as part of the new state budget.

Along with posing a "significant health risk" to consumers by processing and packaging cannabis without a license, I'm Stuck and its owner, David Tulley, also ignored repeat notices from the Office of Cannabis Management to stop selling cannabis, James said. She and the office seek penalties from Tulley, his companies and the owners of the buildings where his businesses are located.

Tulley, who claimed his businesses were "consulting and marketing firms," could be fined millions of dollars in penalties, James added. The state's new enforcement powers include a $10,000 penalty for each day of selling cannabis without a license, and a $20,000 penalty for each day of selling cannabis without a license after receiving a notice to stop selling by the Office of Cannabis Management.

“Legalizing cannabis in New York was a historic milestone to correct the harms of the past, but there are laws that must be followed to ensure cannabis products are safe and kept out of the hands of minors,” James said. “David Tulley brazenly violated our laws, cheated taxpayers, and endangered our kids by selling unregulated cannabis to underage customers. Today’s enforcement action should send a clear message that businesses that are selling cannabis without a license will be stopped. I thank Gov. Hochul and her administration for their partnership on this effort to protect New Yorkers.”

Tulley's stores, including the ones in Auburn and Aurelius, were shut down with the assistance and support of New York state police, James said. I'm Stuck at 9 E. Genesee St. and the Weed Warehouse on Crane Brook Drive in Aurelius were previously raided by law enforcement in late June and early July. The raids resulted in the seizure of more than 47 pounds of cannabis flower, 244 pounds of edibles and 89 pounds of concentrate. Tulley told The Citizen after the raid he would remain open, prompting the Office of Cannabis Management to request help from James to permanently close his businesses.

Along with selling cannabis without a license, I'm Stuck sold cannabis to underage undercover customers at the Auburn and Ontario locations this spring, James said. Undercover investigators with the Office of Cannabis Management also asked I'm Stuck employees at several locations if taxes were included in the price of products, and were told that they weren't.

“Untaxed cannabis sales deprive the state of revenues meant for community investment and significantly undercut licensed facilities,” New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller said in the news release. “Working with OCM and our partners in law enforcement, we will continue to aggressively enforce the law.”

Tulley will have the opportunity to respond to the court order closing I'm Stuck on Wednesday at the Wayne County Courthouse in Lyons.

