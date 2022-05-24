New York state agencies turning out the lights to help protect migrating birds

An effort by New York state agencies to reduce artificial light at nighttime is underway to help protect migrating birds.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced the launch of a Lights Out initiative that will reduce non-essential outdoor lighting that can interfere with the ability of birds to successfully migrate.

According to a news release, many species of shorebirds and songbirds rely on constellations to help them navigate to and from their summer breeding grounds, and excessive outdoor lighting, especially in adverse weather conditions, can cause birds to become disoriented, a phenomenon known as fatal light attraction. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it has led to collisions with windows, walls, floodlights, or the ground and the death of an estimated 500 million to one billion birds annually in the United States.

Lights Out directs state-owned and managed buildings to turn off non-essential outdoor lighting from 11 p.m. to dawn during the spring migration through May 31 and also during the peak fall migration, Aug. 15 through Nov. 15. State agencies will also be encouraged to draw blinds, when possible, and turn off non-essential indoor lighting during Lights Out times. In addition to benefiting migrating birds, Lights Out promotes sustainability and provides a cost-savings to the state.

“Migrating birds face many dangerous obstacles during their long journeys each year. Reducing excessive outdoor lighting on buildings is an easy and sensible step we can take to minimize those threats," state Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said in a statement.

NYC Audubon said that its research has shown that artificial night-time light is a major contributor to the nearly quarter-million bird deaths annually that result from collisions with buildings in New York City.

“We are in the midst of peak migration at this very moment: On just one night this week, over five million birds were estimated to have flown across New York's night skies," Mike Burger, Executive Director for Audubon Connecticut and New York, said. "Sadly, collisions with buildings kill between 365 million and one billion birds per year in the United States. Light pollution attracts night-migrating birds away from their natural route and into potentially lethal situations."

