New York state begins program for safe disposal of unwanted paint

A program for businesses and households to safely get rid of leftover paint is being launched in New York state.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will oversee the New York State Postconsumer Paint Collection Program and it will be operated by non-profit organization PaintCare "to manage unwanted architectural coating products and provide for recycling or proper disposal," according to a news release.

Old paint is hard to manage, with few available options for reuse or recycling. Leftover latex and oil-based paints and similar products will be accepted at drop-off sites across the state through the program. The undertaking is meant to provide continuous year-round collection and accept all program-approved products, no matter when they were bought.

"Drop-off sites will accept up to five gallons per customer per visit, with some sites choosing to accept more. Dropped-off paint should be in the original containers with intact labels that identify the product. Businesses, organizations, and households with 100 gallons of paint or more to recycle will be able to request a free pick-up at their location, though some restrictions may apply," the news release said.

People are asked to call PaintCare sites before dropping off paint to make sure they are open and can accept the types and amounts of paint for recycling, the release said. New PaintCare drop-off sites might get a large volume of paint in the first few weeks of the program's operation.

“Paint products can harm the environment if not managed properly,” Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state DEC, said in a statement. “New York State’s Paint Stewardship Program will simplify the process for those looking to dispose of paint by providing a collection network of paint retailers, local government facilities, and reuse stores at more than 300 drop-off sites across the state.”

