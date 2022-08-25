New York State Birding Trail now complete with more than 300 locations

Officials on Thursday announced the completion of the New York State Birding Trail, which highlights more than 300 bird-watching locations, with the addition of the Adirondacks-North Country, Catskills, and Southern Tier segments of the network.

The Cayuga County-area segment of the trail was finalized in the spring and includes the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, Montezuma Audubon Center, Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area and Montezuma Heritage Park in the towns of Seneca Falls, Savannah and Montezuma.

The Adirondacks-North Country segment includes 41 locations on a mix of public and private lands throughout Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Montgomery, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, and Warren counties with species such as loons, boreal chickadees, and the Canada Jay.

Covering five counties, the Catskills segment includes 23 locations on public lands in Delaware, Greene, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster counties.

The Southern Tier segment includes 34 locations in Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga counties.

“Across the state, the New York State Birding Trail showcases the state’s diverse variety of habitats and landscapes and the more than 450 species of birds found here," state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release. “The completion of the trail map is just the beginning. We look forward to working with our many birding partners for years to come to help residents and visitors enjoy the unique and special opportunities for birding found only here in New York State.”

The Birding Trail map is available at ibirdny.org and provides information on each site such as location, available amenities, species likely to be seen, directions, and more.