New York state, Cayuga County shutting down COVID-19 contact tracing

The Cayuga County Health Department will no longer accept at-home test results for COVID-19 as the state shuts down the contact tracing system that had been in place for more than two years to track of the spread of the virus.

The health department said that the state Department of Health will be “retiring” the COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing software program, CommCare, on Friday, Dec. 30, citing "significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death compared to earlier in the pandemic due to tools such as vaccination, boosters, testing, and treatments."

The CDC has eased guidelines related to quarantine and contact tracing. The state has adopted these guidelines and Cayuga County continues to adhere to the state guidelines.

“Since this program was launched in the spring of 2020, the New York State COVID-19 outbreak response program (aka CommCare) has helped us manage the tremendous number of COVID-19 cases and contacts and centralized the case investigation and contact tracing process statewide," the state said. "Although COVID-19 remains in our community, today we are in a much stronger place than we were in spring of 2020 or even the winter of 2021-2022. We are in a new phase of the pandemic.”

The Cayuga County Health Department said in a statement that it has been utilizing the CommCare program since 2020 to respond to and manage the local COVID-19 outbreak in the county but will no longer accept at-home test results with the program going away.

The health department said that those testing positive with a home test should continue to follow the current isolation guidance:

• Stay home and isolate from others for 5 days where day 0 is the day symptoms began or the day you took the test

• Return to normal activity on day 6 if your symptoms are improving and you have been fever-free for at least 24-hours

• Wear a mask around others day 6 through day 10

Anyone feeling sick should seek testing for not just COVID-19 but other respiratory illnesses like flu and RSV. If your symptoms are worsening or you are immunocompromised, seek health care because there are treatment options available for severe illness.

For more information, contact the health department at (315) 253-1560 or cayugacounty.us/health. The health department also posts updates and information on Facebook and Instagram.