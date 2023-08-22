A train being conducted by a cow and carrying young passengers fueling up on dairy foods is the subject of this year's butter sculpture at the New York State Fair.

According to a news release from the American Dairy Association North East, the train’s signage calls out “milk, yogurt and cheese” as vital ingredients in children’s diets, and the design is intended to highlight the nutritional role that dairy foods play in helping brains, bones and bodies grow.

This year’s child-focused sculpture incorporates colors on the station sign and rail cars. Artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, constructed the sculpture over an 11-day period using more than 800 pounds of butter from O-AT-KA Milk Products in western New York.

After the fair, the sculpture will be deconstructed, with assistance from the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, and transported to Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, New York, where it will be recycled into renewable energy.

“Unveiling the butter sculpture is one of my favorite traditions at the fair and a wonderful way to honor our dairy farmers who work so hard to feed our families and bring healthy products to our communities every day," New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in a statement. "I encourage all of our parents and children to get on board with building healthy habits through dairy — it’s a great way to ensure our young people are getting the nutritional benefits they need to succeed and to support New York’s dairy community."