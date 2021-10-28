New York state fall foliage report for week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Oct. 26, 2021:

This is the eighth 2021 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon. I LOVE NY urges travelers to follow all COVID-related public health and safety guidelines while enjoying the foliage this season. Visitors should call ahead and check websites and social media to make sure attractions are open and available.

Beautiful peak fall colors will be emerging in the Finger Lakes and throughout portions of the Hudson Valley this weekend, while near-peak and peak colors will arrive on Long Island, according to volunteer observers for Empire State Development’s I LOVE NY program. I LOVE NY defines "peak" as the best overall appearance the foliage will have during the season, considering color transition, brilliance, and leaf droppage. Foliage change has been uneven this season and travelers may find that some areas classified as peak and near-peak contain an abundance of green leaves.

In the Finger Lakes, Chemung County spotters in Elmira are predicting peak foliage for the weekend, with 90% color change with rapidly emerging yellows, reds and oranges on the hillsides. Volunteers reporting from the Rochester suburb of Greece in Madison County expect peak foliage, with 95% color change and a good blend of bright seasonal colors, along with some leaf droppage. In Ontario County, reports from Canandaigua predict peak foliage with 75% color change and average shades of yellow and red, while Rushville spotters anticipate near-peak leaves with 55% color change and average to bright leaves. Peak foliage should arrive in Schuyler County this weekend, according to observers in Watkins Glen and Montour Falls, with 70-75% color change and red leaves mixed with shades of orange and yellow, providing a warm glow to the landscape. Steuben County reports from Corning, Hammondsport, Bath, and Hornell predict peak and just-past-peak conditions with near-total leaf change and average to bright autumnal hues.

Cayuga County spotters in Auburn predict near-peak foliage with 75% color change and orange and yellow leaves of average brilliance. In Onondaga County, reports from Burnet Park in Syracuse are predicting near-peak foliage with 50% change and brilliant red and orange leaves, along with some emerging yellows. Volunteers at Syracuse University anticipate near-peak foliage with 50% color change. Wayne County volunteers in Lyons predict near-peak conditions with 70% transition. Near-peak foliage is also expected in Yates County with 50% color change and orange, brown, and yellow leaves of average brilliance, plus a significant amount of remaining green. In Tioga County, look for near-peak foliage with up to 80% leaf transition and red, brown, yellow, and green leaves. Livingston County reports from Geneseo predict foliage at midpoint of change with 40% transition and a variety of emerging muted fall colors.

In the Hudson Valley, peak foliage is expected in the Poughkeepsie area of Dutchess County, with 80% color change, and bright, brilliant yellow and orange leaves, along with spots of red and green. Orange County foliage will be at peak in Newburgh with 80% color change and average to bright red, orange and yellow leaves. Peak conditions are also predicted in the Cornwall area, where spotters expect 50% leaf transition and varying shades of muted-to-average yellow and orange, plus areas of remaining green. Putnam County reports from Cold Spring expect near-peak conditions with 50% of the leaves displaying brilliant red, yellow, and orange colors against the shrinking sea of fading green. A few of the trees have started to drop some leaves providing a colorful and crunchy blanket on the ground. Along the Taconic State Parkway, Route 9 and Route 301 are picturesque, with about 75% foliage change dominated by brilliant golden yellow leaves, and a scattering of red and orange.

Rockland County spotters in New City anticipate near-peak foliage with 75% color change and bright green, red, orange, and yellow leaves. Look for midpoint to near-peak conditions at Bear Mountain State Park with 60-65% change and varying shades of red, yellow, and brown, along with some droppage. Near-peak foliage continues in Westchester County this weekend, according to volunteers in White Plains. Look for 65% color change and mostly muted green, red, and yellow leaves. Columbia County observers in Hudson expect past-peak conditions with 90% color change and bright yellow and gold leaves, and significant leaf droppage.

On Long Island, much of the region will be near-peak, with some areas still at midpoint. Many of the roadways feature trees with near-peak or peak autumn colors. The parkways including Northern State, Southern State, Wantagh, Meadowbrook, Bethpage and Sunken Meadow all offer colorful drives. Midpoint and near-peak colors should be especially vibrant on stretches of both the Wantagh and Meadowbrook Parkways from the Southern State Parkway south to Merrick Road, plus along the Northern State Parkway between Exits 25 (Lakeville Road) and 29 (Roslyn Road), where the tall trees tower alongside the roadway. The Long Island Expressway and Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway should also feature colorful foliage drives.

Many Long Island State Parks should also feature foliage with near-peak or peak colors. At Bethpage State Park trees cover the roadway to the picnic area, creating a colorful fall canopy, and trails from the picnic area offer colorful walks. Trees on the Bethpage golf course should be at mid-point, with peak color around the Clubhouse parking area.

Near-peak and peak colors are also expected this weekend at Planting Fields Arboretum State Park in Oyster Bay, Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park in Great River, Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon, Wildwood State Park in Wading River and Orient Beach State Park in Orient, according to staff members. All parks still have some areas at mid-point, with some patches still green and at the beginning stages of color change

In Nassau County, spotters at Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead predict peak foliage this weekend, with 65% color transition and brilliant marigold yellow, burnt umber, rust, tangerine, scarlet, and golden yellow leaves. Reports from Wantagh and Mill Pond predict foliage at near-peak with somewhat muted rust and orange leaves, along with some yellow. At Valley Stream State Park, leaves will be at midpoint of change, with 40% color transition and shades of yellow, red, and brown.

In Suffolk County, spotters in Sunken Meadow and Kings Park expect near-peak foliage with 70% color change and mostly bright green and yellow leaves, along with some red. Volunteers at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead predict near-peak foliage and 55% transition with seasonal hues of average brilliance. Shelter Island observers anticipate 35% change with some orange and red highlights; some tree species will be in full color, while others are just starting to change. Reports from Montauk Point in the Hamptons predict a little more than 10% change and muted shades of orange and red emerging.

In the Greater Niagara region, Erie County volunteers in Buffalo predict peak conditions with 70% color change and red, orange, and golden yellow leaves of average brilliance. Foliage will be just-past-peak in East Aurora, with 70% color change and muted yellow leaves, along with touches of orange, and some remaining green. Genesee County observers around Byron predict more than 60% transition and near-peak conditions, with red and orange leaves of average brilliance. In Niagara County, Lewiston reports predict near-peak foliage this weekend, with 60-65% change and leaves of average brilliance. The beach, hawthorn, ash, and silver maple trees are in color this week, but oaks, sugar maples and red maples are still retaining their green and dark red colors. Leaves will be near-peak in Wyoming County, according to Warsaw spotters, who expect 65% change and bright yellow, red, orange, and green leaves, plus significant droppage.

In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, peak leaves are expected to remain through the weekend in Chautauqua County at Chautauqua Institution. Visitors should expect 80% color change and brilliant shades of red, yellow, gold, and orange, along with some green. Cattaraugus County spotters in Little Valley report past-peak foliage with 80% change and mostly brown leaves, along with scattered pops of other seasonal colors.

In the Thousand Islands, peak to just-past-peak conditions are expected in Jefferson County on Wellesley Island and areas directly inland, with near-total leaf change and brilliant shades of red and orange. St. Lawrence County spotters in Massena predict peak to just-past-peak conditions through the weekend, with 75% color change and bright yellow leaves, along with some orange. Foliage will be just-past-peak in Oswego County around Oswego, with various shades of red, orange, and yellow across the vast landscapes in the northern and eastern portions of the county. The southwest corner of the county should feature many pops of red and orange shining brightly amid muted yellow and bronze tones.

In the Capital-Saratoga region, expect peak to just-past-peak foliage in Saratoga Springs, where observers predict 85% transition and brilliant shades of yellow, amber, red, and orange, along with some leaf droppage. Spotters reporting from Cohoes Falls and along I-787 toward Albany predict just-past-peak conditions this weekend, with 75% color change and muted to average orange, yellow, yellow-green, and red leaves, and significant droppage. There are still some trees with mostly green leaves, while others are completely bare. Leaves will be past-peak in Rensselaer County, with more than 75% change, and muted yellow and brown leaves, along with some red and green, and significant droppage. Fulton County volunteers from Gloversville predict past-peak foliage with 95% color change.

In Central New York, leaves will peak this weekend in the southern portion of Herkimer County, according to spotters in Herkimer who expect 75% change with muted orange and red leaves. Oneida County reports from Utica predict near-peak and peak foliage with 70% color change and muted orange, red and light green leaves, while Schoharie County should be just-past-peak around Cobleskill. Leaves will be 75% changed with average shades of yellow and orange, along with significant droppage.

Foliage will be just-past-peak in Broome County near Binghamton, featuring more than 70% color change with red, yellow, and orange leaves of average brilliance, plus significant leaf droppage. Madison County foliage will be past-peak, according to reports along Route 20 from Cazenovia to the antiquing community of Bouckville. Leaves will be past-peak in Montgomery County, according to observers at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in Fort Hunter, with 95% change with intermingled reds and purples among mostly yellow and orange leaves. Some trees are still green, while others are long past-peak. Otsego County foliage will be past-peak near Cooperstown with 95% color change with yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance and significant leaf droppage.

Foliage will be at midpoint of change in most parts of New York City this weekend. Near-peak foliage will be found on Staten Island, according to volunteers in Snug Harbor, Clove Lake, Silver Lake Park, and Willowbrook Park. Look for 55% color change and average to bright reds, yellows, oranges, and some brown leaves. Reports from the DUMBO area of Brooklyn expect more than 50% change and midpoint to near-peak conditions, with average to bright yellow and green leaves. South Brooklyn observers at Owls Head Park expect midpoint foliage with muted shades of dark orange and dark red. Leaf change accelerated in Williamsburg and Greenpoint over the past week, and spotters expect midpoint conditions with various shades of average to bright green and canary yellow leaves, along with pops of poppy and paprika. In Manhattan, Upper West Side reports anticipate foliage at midpoint of change with 35% color transition. Leaves will be at midpoint in the Bronx, according to observers in Morris Park who anticipate 30% change with shades of red and orange, along with a significant green.

Most areas of the Catskills will be past-peak this weekend. However, Ulster County reports from Kingston predict near-peak foliage, with 65% color change and green and yellow leaves of average brilliance, along with some red, orange, and brown leaves. Leaves will be past-peak in the West Shokan area of the county, with near-total leaf transition and a mix of average to bright yellows, reds, and purples. Most of the leaves have changed color in Greene County and its mountain and valley areas are now past-peak, but areas around rivers will be reaching peak with orange, yellow, and a few red leaves of average brilliance. Sullivan County spotters in Forestburgh, about 20 miles from Port Jervis, anticipate past-peak foliage with 90% transition, and bright yellow and orange leaves, while Swan Lake volunteers are predicting past-peak leaves with 80% color change.

In the Adirondacks, foliage is mostly past-peak, including in southern Warren County, where Lake George volunteers note that some colors remain, including yellow and orange leaves with some emerging reds and purples. Queensbury foliage will be past-peak with nearly complete color change and muted red, green, and yellow leaves. Essex County spotters in Crown Point predict peak to past-peak leaves, with almost total change and muted to average shades of mostly gold and russet, along with significant leaf droppage and fading colors. Foliage will be past-peak in the St. Lawrence County portion of the Adirondacks near Madrid with muted yellow and green leaves, and significant droppage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0