New York state fall foliage report for week of Oct. 6-12

Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Oct. 6, 2021:
This is the fifth 2021 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon. I LOVE NY urges travelers to follow all COVID-related public health and safety guidelines while enjoying the foliage this season. Visitors should call ahead and check websites and social media to make sure attractions are open and available. More information on New York State travel and COVID-19 is available here.
Vibrant peak and near-peak leaves will continue to arrive in the Adirondacks this weekend, while making their first appearances in the Catskills. Some near-peak foliage is also expected in parts of the Thousand Islands-Seaway region this weekend. That highlights this week's foliage report using the collected observations from the team of volunteer spotters for Empire State Development’s I LOVE NY program.
Cayuga County foliage spotters in Auburn predict just 10% color change with a few orange and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Onondaga County reports from Burnet Park in Syracuse expect 10% change with average to bright orange and red leaves. Spotters at Syracuse University also predict 10% leaf change, with a few shades of yellow and some dark reds breaking through the green. In Seneca County, foliage will be 10% changed with some emerging red leaves.
In Central New York, Montgomery County reports from Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in Fort Hunter predict that foliage will reach midpoint of change over the weekend, with 60% transition and bright shades of red joining the vibrant mix of yellows and oranges. Broome County will be between midpoint and near-peak, according to Binghamton and Whitney Point observers. Look for 45% color change with vibrant red and yellow leaves, bright pops of orange, and slightly more color change in the northern portion of the county. Foliage will be nearing midpoint of change in Chenango County, according to spotters in Norwich, who predict 45% color change with occasional spots of color mixed with mostly muted green and brown leaves. In Herkimer County, spotters in Herkimer predict 40% color change with orange and red leaves of average brilliance.
Oneida County spotters from Utica are predicting 30% foliage change with muted-to-average orange and yellow leaves, and a lot of remaining green with some brown spotting. Madison County spotters near the Oneida Community Mansion House in Oneida expect 25% foliage change, with increasing amounts of orange leaves of average brilliance. In Otsego County, color change is accelerating near Cooperstown with up to 25% transition and average fall shades of yellow, orange, and golden brown. In Schoharie County, Cobleskill spotters are predicting 10-15% color change with orange and yellow leaves of average brilliance.
In the Finger Lakes region, Schuyler County spotters in Watkins Glen predict 45% leaf transition this weekend, with midpoint conditions highlighted by touches of average shades of gold and red. In Steuben County, reports from Corning predict foliage will be near midpoint of change with 40% color transition featuring deep shades of red, along with golds, oranges, and yellows of average brilliance. Monroe County observers in Greece expect more than 35% change and some yellow leaves of average brilliance, along with hints of red and orange. Overall foliage change is still a bit slow in the area, with the colors more visible south and west of the city, away from Lake Ontario.
In Tioga County, observers in Owego expect 25% leaf change and conditions between beginning and midpoint of change, and average touches of red, yellow, and brown amid the mostly green foliage. Yates County spotters predict 25% transition, with muted red and purple, along with many shades of green and brown. Look for about 15% transition with some muted touches of orange and red in Wayne County, according to reports from Lyons. Chemung County should see 20% change with emerging shades of yellow and orange around Elmira. In Ontario County, expect about 15% color change and mostly green leaves, according to spotters in Canandaigua.
In the Adirondacks, Franklin County spotters in Saranac Lake predict peak foliage this weekend, with 95% color change and vibrant shades of red and orange. Reports from Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab also expect peak conditions with 85-90% color change and a good mix of muted canary, goldenrod, mustard, russet, pumpkin, bronze, copper, merlot, scarlet, and burgundy leaves. In the northern portion of the county, spotters in the Malone and Mountain View areas are calling for near-peak foliage featuring a nice mix of bright yellow, red, and green leaves, along with pops of orange.
In Essex County, Lake Placid observers predict peak conditions with bright orange, yellow, and red leaves. Spotters expect 70% color change and peak foliage at Whiteface Mountain Ski area with brilliant red, orange, yellow, and purple leaves, along with some remaining green leaves. Reports from the communities of Wilmington, Jay, and Au Sable Forks predict near-peak to peak foliage this weekend, with a wide range of bright fall colors. In Newcomb, spotters are expecting near-peak leaves, with 75% color change featuring plenty of bright reds, oranges, and yellows. Reports from Ticonderoga are predicting 40% color change and near-midpoint conditions with brilliant shades of yellow, orange, and red beginning to overtake the green backdrop. To the east, in the Champlain Valley, spotters in Crown Point predict 25% foliage change, with golds, rusts and an occasional splash of orange or red emerging over the still mostly green landscape.
St. Lawrence County spotters reporting from Wanakena and Cranberry Lake expect 95% color change and brilliant peak reds and oranges. In Hamilton County, foliage will be near-peak in Long Lake, with 90% color change and bright shades of red, purple, and orange. In Lake Pleasant, spotters anticipate near-peak foliage with 80% change and average to bright shades of red, along with some leaf droppage. Bright, near-peak foliage is expected in the Herkimer County community of Old Forge, where leaves will be 80% changed. Brilliant reds are popping along with bright oranges, and vibrant yellows with some burgundy are emerging.
Clinton County spotters in Plattsburgh are expecting 40% transition with yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance. In Warren County, spotters in Queensbury predict 40% color change this weekend, with green, yellow, red, purple, and orange leaves of average brilliance, while Lake George spotters are predicting 25% change with some muted yellow and orange leaves.
The first peak conditions in the Catskills region are expected in Delaware County this weekend, while near-peak foliage is predicted for the upper elevations of Greene County. In Delaware County, Delhi spotters predict near-peak to peak foliage with 80% color change and a good mix of orange, gold, and red shades with occasional brilliant pops of color, and some remaining green leaves. Reports from the upper elevations of Greene County (above 1500 feet) expect foliage will be almost at peak of change with 85% transition and brilliant red, orange, and green leaves. Spotters in Catskill expect about 50% color change and midpoint conditions with bright red, orange, and yellow leaves.
Sullivan County spotters from Forestburgh, about 20 miles from Port Jervis, expect midpoint to near-peak foliage this weekend with 50% change and bright red, orange, gold, peach, and wine leaves, along with some green. Foliage should also be 50% changed in the Swan Lake area, with red, yellow, and orange leaves of average brilliance. In the West Shokan area of Ulster County, reports predict foliage at midpoint of transition with up to 70% color change and bright yellow leaves. Observers at Belleayre Mountain Ski Area in Highmount are expecting more than 30% color change as muted to average shades of yellow, red, and orange continue to emerge.
In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County reports from Wellesley Island and inland predict up to 80% foliage change and near-peak conditions this weekend. The early yellow leaves are peaking, but the maples are beginning to steal the show with intense shades of red, orange, and burgundy appearing. Less color change is expected in the Watertown area, where spotters anticipate 35% change, with red and green leaves of average brilliance, plus some shades of yellow and purple. Oswego County spotters expect midpoint of change this weekend, with 55% transition. The landscape in the northern portion of the county is showing the most color, with muted shades of orange and yellow, while trees in southern portion continue to produce subdued shades of green and brown. St. Lawrence County spotters in Louisville predict 50% foliage change and midpoint to near-peak conditions featuring yellow and red leaves of average brilliance, along with some purple.
In the Capital-Saratoga region, Fulton County spotters around the Fulton County Visitor Center in Broadalbin expect 60% transition and midpoint conditions this weekend, with bright orange and red leaves. Rensselaer County spotters reporting from Troy are predicting foliage at midpoint of change, with 40% color transition and a variety of bright orange, yellow, orange-red, and red leaves. Albany County observers near Cohoes Falls and along I-787 toward Albany predict 40% foliage change, with plenty of yellow and yellow-green leaves, along with muted shades of red, dark red and burnt orange. Throughout Saratoga County, foliage should be more than 35% changed this weekend, with average shades of green, yellow, amber, red, and orange.
In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Cattaraugus County foliage spotters in Little Valley are predicting 55% transition and foliage at midpoint of change this weekend. Look for bright pops of yellows, reds, and oranges. At Allegany State Park in Salamanca, spotters are predicting midpoint to near-peak foliage with 45-50% color change and muted green and yellow leaves, along with some shades of red. Foliage in Chautauqua County should be 35% changed, according to spotters at Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, with average to bright green, yellow, red, and orange leaves. There are some areas with particularly brilliant colors, including along Interstate 86 and at Panama Rocks Scenic Park.
In the Greater Niagara region, spotters in Springville, in the southern portion of Erie County, predict 50% color change, with muted orange and yellow leaves. Buffalo foliage reports are predicting up to 25% foliage change over the weekend, with touches of bright red, yellow, and plum slowly emerging. Spotters in East Aurora expect nearly 20% color change with pops of average shades of yellow and red. In Genesee County, reports from Byron expect more than 25% color change and red leaves of average brilliance. Spotters from Niagara Falls in Niagara County are expecting 25% color change, with average shades of orange and yellow, along with touches of red. In Lewiston, reports predict 20% color change with bright red, yellow, and orange leaves. Above the Lewiston Escarpment, most maple and beech trees are reaching full color, while below the escarpment, maples are less changed and oak trees are still mostly green. Orleans County spotters in Albion expect about 10% color change and bursts of red leaves.
In the Hudson Valley, Dutchess County reports from Beacon and Fishkill predict leaves will be 40% changed by the weekend and approaching midpoint conditions, with increasing amounts of yellow and red leaves of average brilliance. Poughkeepsie spotters are predicting 30% transition with bright orange, red, and yellow leaves mixing in with the green. Columbia County observers in Hudson anticipate 25% change with increasing splashes of average to bright yellow, orange, and red leaves. Further south, Ulster County spotters from New Paltz predict 25% color change with muted to average shades of red and yellow appearing.
In Orange County, spotters in Newburgh are predicting up to 25% color change with some orange and red leaves of average brilliance. In Cornwall, reports anticipate a little more than 15% change this weekend. Look for emerging orange, red, and yellow leaves of average brilliance, along with some browning green leaves. Spotters in Goshen predict 10% transition with average touches of red and purple. Rockland County spotters at Bear Mountain State Park in Bear Mountain expect up to 25% foliage change with some red and brown leaves mixed into the green backdrop. New City observers anticipate 25% color change highlighted by bright orange and yellow leaves. In Westchester County, spotters in White Plains expect up to 20% change with muted red and orange hues. Foliage is just beginning to change in Putnam County around Cold Spring, where color change is hovering around 5% with muted seasonal shades.
On Long Island, up to 25% change is predicted at Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead, in Nassau County. Look for green and brown leaves of average brilliance, along with splashes of cranberry, rust, and mustard yellow. East Meadow spotters report patches of treetops on parkways are starting to show color and are predicting 15% transition and some yellow, orange, red, and purple leaves of average brilliance. Spotters in Wantagh and Mill Pond predict 10% color change with slight splashes of yellow and orange along pond edges, while Valley Stream nears 5% change as a few yellow leaves of average brilliance are appearing.
Suffolk County spotters at the Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead predict that leaves will begin to head toward midpoint of change this weekend, with up to 30% color transition and yellow, orange, and red leaves of average brilliance. Reports from Sunken Meadow State Park and the hamlet of Kings Park, both in Smithtown, predict 15% change with muted yellows and reds starting to appear. Spotters in The Hamptons predict about 5% color change and mostly green leaves.
In New York City, reports from the DUMBO area of Brooklyn predict about 20% color change this weekend with some emerging muted fall colors. Foliage spotters in the communities of Williamsburg and Greenpoint predict 5% change with chartreuse and lemon-yellow leaves beginning to appear. Spotters in the Sunset Park area of south Brooklyn are expecting up to 10% foliage change.
In the Bronx, look for about 15% color change with bursts of yellow and orange, according to spotters in Morris Park. On Manhattan’s Upper West Side, foliage change will be about 10% foliage change with some yellow just beginning to appear, while spotters from the Upper East Side predict a little less than 10% foliage change with muted brown and yellow leaves.