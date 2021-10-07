New York state fall foliage report for week of Oct. 6-12

In the Capital-Saratoga region, Fulton County spotters around the Fulton County Visitor Center in Broadalbin expect 60% transition and midpoint conditions this weekend, with bright orange and red leaves. Rensselaer County spotters reporting from Troy are predicting foliage at midpoint of change, with 40% color transition and a variety of bright orange, yellow, orange-red, and red leaves. Albany County observers near Cohoes Falls and along I-787 toward Albany predict 40% foliage change, with plenty of yellow and yellow-green leaves, along with muted shades of red, dark red and burnt orange. Throughout Saratoga County, foliage should be more than 35% changed this weekend, with average shades of green, yellow, amber, red, and orange.

In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Cattaraugus County foliage spotters in Little Valley are predicting 55% transition and foliage at midpoint of change this weekend. Look for bright pops of yellows, reds, and oranges. At Allegany State Park in Salamanca, spotters are predicting midpoint to near-peak foliage with 45-50% color change and muted green and yellow leaves, along with some shades of red. Foliage in Chautauqua County should be 35% changed, according to spotters at Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, with average to bright green, yellow, red, and orange leaves. There are some areas with particularly brilliant colors, including along Interstate 86 and at Panama Rocks Scenic Park.