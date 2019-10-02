Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Oct. 2, 2019:
Spectacular Peak Foliage Arriving in Adirondacks And Catskills
Brilliant Seasonal Colors Emerging Across the State
Spectacular peak foliage will be arriving in the Adirondacks and Catskills this weekend, while other areas of the state are reaching near-peak and midpoint of change, according to volunteer observers from the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.
In the Adirondacks, Franklin County spotters in Tupper Lake anticipate peak foliage this weekend with 85% color change and buttercup, mustard, dandelion, salmon, burnt sienna, ginger, bittersweet, rhubarb, magenta and raspberry leaves. In Saranac Lake, expect peak foliage this weekend with 80% change and a bright and beautiful mix of red, orange and yellow hues. Malone and the northern portion of the county will be near-peak to peak, with up to 95% color transition in some areas and brilliant yellows, reds and oranges.
In Essex County, look for peak foliage in Lake Placid this weekend. Spotters anticipate 90% color change with leaves featuring brilliant shades of red and deep red, along with orange and yellow. The Whiteface Mountain area in Wilmington can also expect peak foliage this weekend with 90% color change with vibrant shades of red, dark red, orange and yellow. In Crown Point, observers are calling for 50-70% change with more fall colors appearing daily, including shades of orange, yellow and red. In the southern portion of the county, reports from North Hudson project 65% color change with a mix of brilliant red and yellow leaves. In Willsboro, look for foliage at midpoint of change with 50% color transition and dark shades of red and rust, along with bright shades of gold and yellow.
Peak foliage will arrive in Hamilton County this weekend, according to spotters in Lake Pleasant. Look for nearly complete color transition and bright red and orange leaves. In the Herkimer County hamlet of Old Forge, expect peak foliage this weekend with more than 85% color transition and leaves with bright shades of red, orange and yellow. In the Adirondacks portion of St. Lawrence County, areas will feature near-peak and peak foliage with varying shades of red, orange, yellow and purple. In northern Warren County, look for nearly 70% color change and 50% in the southern portion of the county. Vibrant shades of red and orange are predominant throughout the county.
In the Catskills, foliage will be at peak this weekend in Delaware County. Look for 75-80% color change and bright gold and red leaves. The mountains of Greene County will showcase a mix of near-peak to peak foliage this weekend, with some peak leaves and about 80% color change above 2,000 feet. Look for bright touches of red, orange, yellow and green. Observers reporting from the town of Catskill expect foliage will be about 50% changed and at midpoint by the weekend with vibrant reds, oranges and yellows along with a hint of purple. Surrounding valley towns should be about 65% changed.
In Forestburgh, about 20 miles from Port Jervis in Sullivan County, foliage will be near-peak this weekend, with 75% transition and brilliant shades of red, yellow, orange, wine and peach. Leaves will be at midpoint of change this weekend around Ferndale, highlighted by bright red, yellow and purple leaves. At Belleayre Mountain in the Ulster County community of Highmount, foliage will be at midpoint of change by the weekend with 55% color transition and bright orange and red leaves. In Kingston, look for just 20% change with increasing amounts of yellow, orange, red and burgundy leaves.
In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County observers from along the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay expect near-peak conditions this weekend, with 85% color transition and yellow, orange and a few red leaves of average brilliance. St. Lawrence County spotters in the village of Canton expect foliage to remain at midpoint of change this weekend, with green, red, orange, yellow and purple leaves of average brilliance. Oswego County can expect 40-50% change as trees are becoming more colorful, primarily green and gold with sporadic sections of bright red and orange.
In Central New York, Chenango County reports from Norwich anticipate 65% color transition and foliage at midpoint of change with mostly yellow leaves along with some red and burnt orange. In the Schoharie County village of Middleburgh, foliage will be at midpoint of change with 50% color transition and green, rust, yellow and gold shades of average brilliance. In Otsego County, Cooperstown observers project up to 40% change this weekend with some orange leaves among primarily yellow foliage. The southern part of the county – the foothills of the Catskills – are currently more vibrant than in Cooperstown. In Montgomery County, observers at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in Fort Hunter expect foliage to be nearing midpoint of change. Look for up to 40% leaf transition with average shades of orange and yellow emerging, with reds still holding strong.
Broome County spotters in Binghamton project 35% change this weekend with touches of red, yellow and light green leaves. Oneida County reports from Utica expect 25% color change with some yellow-orange and red leaves of average brilliance. Observers in the southern Herkimer County village of Mohawk expect 20% color transition with a few trees showing vibrant colors, while most of the area continues to showcase light yellows and reds. In Madison County, spotters reporting from the Oneida Community Mansion House project 20% change, with yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance on all trees, including the 150-year-old maple trees on the grounds.
In the Capital-Saratoga region, reports from Caroga Lake in Fulton County predict 60% change by the weekend with bright-to-very bright yellow and orange leaves dominating the landscape, along with some shades of green and red. Rensselaer County observers project 50-60% transition in the eastern and northern parts of the county and 35-45% color change in the western and southern portions. Look for bright shades of red, orange and yellow mixed in with the remaining green leaves. At Lapland Lake Resort in Benson, 50-60% change is anticipated with bright shades of red, orange and yellow. In the Albany County city of Cohoes, foliage change will be about 35% by the weekend with orange and rust-colored leaves, along with some red and yellow. Saratoga County observers in Saratoga Springs project 30% transition with bursts of reds, deep oranges and bright yellows along with amber and green visible throughout the county.
In the Finger Lakes, Cortland County foliage observers project 45-50% color change with muted touches of red and orange leaves. Foliage is nearing midpoint of change in Steuben County. Spotters reporting from Corning and Bath expect 40% color change; reports from Hornell and Canisteo predict 50% transition. Leaves throughout the county are bright shades of orange, gold, yellow and red. In Chemung County, Elmira observers predict 40% change by the weekend, with increasing shades of yellow, red and orange.
Tioga County foliage will be 35% changed this weekend with some muted red and yellow leaves, according to spotters in Owego. In Livingston County, reports from Geneseo are calling for 35% color change with shades of red and orange starting to pop. Leaves on more than a third of the trees have changed color. Tompkins County observers in Ithaca anticipate 35% leaf change this weekend with plenty of shades of red, deep purple, bronze, yellow and orange popping out on all area hills. Cayuga County spotters in Auburn project 30% leaf change with yellow leaves of average brilliance along with touches of red and orange. Look for more than 30% color change around Canandaigua in Ontario County. Green leaves are still predominant, with yellow and orange steadily appearing. Reports from the town of Farmington project 20-30% color change this weekend with slightly bright shades of yellow and burgundy mixed in with the mostly green leaves. In Wayne County, spotters in Lyons expect 25% change by the weekend with some yellow and red leaves of average brilliance.
In Rochester and surrounding areas in Monroe County, look for 20% foliage change this weekend with yellow, red and dark red leaves of average brilliance. On the bushes and shrubs below the trees, goldenrod is nearly gone but some purple and white asters are appearing with the reds of staghorn sumac. Look for some small amounts of red and orange, especially on the Autumn Blaze maples. In eastern Onondaga County, foliage spotters reporting from Green Lakes State Park project 20% color change with average-to-bright shades of yellow with touches of red and purple. Around the Syracuse University campus, expect 20% color change with average-to-bright shades of yellow and a few reds on the maple trees. Schuyler County observers in Watkins Glen expect up to 20% change. As evenings get cooler, rapidly increasing amounts of yellow and light orange are appearing on many trees throughout the county, particularly those on hilltops.
Seneca County observers project 15-20% color change with mostly green leaves and muted touches of yellow and red. Up to 15% of the leaves will be changed in the higher elevations of Yates County, with some bright red and yellow leaves among the mostly green canopy. Foliage change in the county’s lowest elevations will only be around 5%.
In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Cattaraugus County observers at Allegany State Park are predicting 50% change with orange and red leaves of average brilliance. Most of the maple trees have changed and the others are not far behind. Oaks are expected to be a week or two behind. Observers in Little Valley project 50-60% color change this weekend with yellow, yellow-green, orange and red leaves of average brilliance. Chautauqua County observers expect more than 25% change in the county’s northern and southern portions, and around 35% change mid-county. Many leaves are still green with some red, orange and yellow appearing.
In the Greater Niagara region, Wyoming County spotters in Perry are projecting 35-40% color change with average-to-bright shades of red, orange and yellow. Erie County foliage observers reporting from Buffalo anticipate 20% change with shades of golden yellow, along with some maples showing small bursts of reds. In Genesee County, observers reporting from Batavia expect 20% color change for the coming weekend with red, yellow, orange, and some purple leaves of average brilliance. In Orleans County, 20% color change is expected, according to observers in Albion. Fall colors include deep red, bright yellow and orange. Niagara County foliage spotters reporting from Niagara Falls expect just 10% color change by the weekend, with mostly green leaves and some touches of yellow and red leaves of average brilliance.
In the Hudson Valley, foliage will be at midpoint of change in Dutchess County, according to observers in Poughkeepsie, with 40% transition and yellow, orange and red leaves of average brilliance. In the Columbia County city of Hudson, foliage will be approaching midpoint of change, with 35% color transition and gold leaves of average brilliance along with some bright shades of red and orange. Orange County reports from Goshen expect 35% color change, as orange, yellow and gold tones continue to expand throughout the landscape, with scattered pops of red.
In Rockland County, observers in New City project 25% color change with some red and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Spotters at Bear Mountain State Park expect 20% color change with muted reds and yellows. Westchester County reports from White Plains anticipate 20% change by the weekend with some orange and red leaves of average brilliance.
On Long Island, observers at the Long Island Welcome Center in Dix Hills expect up to 15% color change across Nassau and western Suffolk counties with yellow, orange and red leaves of average brilliance. Spotters reporting from Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead expect 10% change by the weekend with orange and dark red leaves of average brilliance.
In New York City, observers reporting from Morris Park in The Bronx project 10% color change this weekend with some bright yellow and orange leaves just beginning to appear.
Volunteer leaf peepers
The I LOVE NY team of volunteer Leaf Peepers, located throughout the state’s 11 vacation regions, are tasked with keeping track of the color change in their area as leaves progress each week. The information is then used for fall foliage reports, which are posted online each week, featuring a detailed map of color change throughout New York State, vantage points for viewing spectacular foliage, suggested autumn getaways and weekly event listings in each region.
About fall foliage
The weekly foliage report, a detailed map charting fall color progress, vantage points for viewing spectacular foliage, suggested autumn getaways and weekly event listings are available by visiting the I LOVE NEW YORK web site at www.iloveny.com/foliage. Reports are also available by dialing, toll-free, 800/CALL-NYS (800/225-5697) from anywhere in the U.S., its territories and Canada. To learn how to become a volunteer Leaf Peeper, e-mail your name, address and phone number to foliage@esd.ny.gov. Fall foliage reports are also available by dialing, toll-free, 800-CALL-NYS.