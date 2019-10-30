Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Oct. 30, 2019:
Picturesque Peak Foliage Arriving in Final New York State Vacation Regions
Long Island, Finger Lakes and Greater Niagara regions will experience peak colors this weekend
Spectacular peak foliage is heading toward its final New York State destinations this weekend and will be found in the Finger Lakes, Greater Niagara and Long Island regions, according to volunteer observers from the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program. New York City is expected to reach peak the following weekend.
On Long Island, observers at the Long Island Welcome Center in Dix Hills expect 75-100% color change across Nassau and western Suffolk counties with yellow, orange, red and purple leaves. This will be the peak weekend on the western half of Long Island and a great time to take a drive along Long Island’s parkway system to enjoy the colors. Parts of the Long Island Expressway should also be very colorful. Forested parks all over Long Island are showing various degrees of color, depending on the location.
Foliage will be peak this weekend in Nassau County around Manhasset with 90% color change and brilliant red and yellow leaves, accompanied by some purple, spring green, mahogany, brown and tan leaves. Spotters reporting from Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead, Suffolk County, expect peak leaves across eastern Long Island with yellow, red and orange leaves of average brilliance.
In the Finger Lakes, spotters reporting from Rochester and surrounding areas in Monroe County project 65-70% color change and peak foliage with average-to-bright shades of red, dark red and russet, along with prominent yellow, orange and gold tones. North of Rochester, spotters reporting from Greece anticipate 95-100% color change and peak foliage by the weekend. Areas closest to Lake Ontario are the nearest to peak they will get this year; while some leaves are still green in areas near the lake in the eastern part of Monroe County, many other trees are losing their leaves. The colors in the southern portion of the county are stronger. Look for moderately brilliant yellow, red and orange leaves, along with significant leaf droppage.
Eastern Onondaga County spotters reporting from Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville project up to 75-85% color change for the weekend with peak and just-past-peak foliage and bright red, purple and orange leaves. Reports from Syracuse project mostly past-peak leaves, with some pockets of good color remaining. Cayuga County observers in Auburn project 90% leaf change and peak to just-past-peak foliage with bright yellow, red and orange leaves.
In Chemung County, Elmira observers predict just-past-peak leaves by the weekend, with average shades of yellow, orange, red and green. Reports from Geneseo in Livingston County expect a mix of peak and past-peak foliage with more than 70% color transition. Gorgeous color transition continues across the region, but the hues are now muted and golden, with the leaves beginning to darken into shades of wine, apricot and cinnamon. In Ontario County, spotters around Canandaigua expect peak to past-peak foliage with 80% color change and leaves with varying shades of yellow. Spotters in Farmington expect peak to past-peak foliage with 85%-95% color change and bright orange, yellow, burgundy and red leaves. Schuyler County observers in Watkins Glen expect foliage to be peak to just-past-peak with 90% color change. Look for brilliant – but quickly fading – shades of yellow and orange, along with significant leaf droppage.
Leaves in Seneca County will be near-peak this weekend, with 65-70% color change and bright and vibrant shades of orange, red and yellow. Peak foliage is anticipated the following weekend.
In the Greater Niagara region, Erie County foliage observers reporting from Buffalo anticipate 75-85% leaf change. Look for peak conditions in Buffalo and the northern portion of the county; south of Buffalo will be past-peak. Colors include bright shades of gold, burgundy and orange, and there is significant leaf droppage. In Orleans County, 85% color change and peak conditions are expected, according to observers in Albion. Look for bright shades of red, deep red, yellow and orange. In Genesee County, Batavia spotters project peak-to-past-peak foliage with 90% color change and average shades of orange and yellow, along with some reds, but many leaves have fallen.
In New York City, observers reporting from Morris Park in The Bronx project near-peak foliage this weekend with 50% color change and bright yellow and orange leaves coming on strong, along with smaller patches of red and brown. Peak foliage is anticipated the following weekend.
Other areas of the state are now past-peak.