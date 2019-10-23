Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Oct. 23, 2019:
Colorful Peak Foliage Continues Journey Across New York State
Peak Colors Appearing Throughout the Greater Niagara, Finger Lakes and Hudson Valley Regions
Vibrant peak foliage continues its progression through New York State, with some of the best fall colors to be found in the Greater Niagara, Finger Lakes and Hudson Valley regions this weekend, according to volunteer observers from the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.
In the Greater Niagara region, Niagara County reports from Niagara Falls expect foliage to be at peak this weekend with 75% color change and average shades of yellow, orange and red. Wyoming County spotters in Perry anticipate peak foliage with 80-85% color change and bright shades of red, orange and yellow. Some trees have no leaves and some areas will be slightly-past-peak. Erie County foliage observers from Buffalo anticipate 65-75% leaf change. Expect peak conditions in the county south of Buffalo and near-peak leaves in city and areas in the county’s northern portion. Red maples are giving off a beautiful shade of red, while other trees are showing brilliant shades of orange, yellow and burgundy. Oak trees are just starting to change.
In Genesee County, Batavia spotters project near-peak foliage with 80% color change and red and orange leaves of average brilliance, along with shades of purple and brown and a minimal amount of green. In Orleans County, 65% color change and near-peak conditions are expected near Albion. Look for bright shades of red, yellow and orange among the remaining green.
In the Finger Lakes, Cayuga County spotters in Auburn project 75% leaf change and peak foliage featuring bright yellow, red and orange leaves. In Chemung County, Elmira observers predict peak conditions by the weekend, with splashes of red among shades of yellow, orange and green. Ontario County reports from around Canandaigua expect peak foliage with 75% color change. Leaves are bright shades of orange, red, purple and yellow. Peak foliage will hold through the weekend in Steuben County, according to reports in Corning. Look for 100% color change across the county and bright shades of orange, gold, yellow and red.
Foliage change picked up speed over the past week in Wayne County, where spotters in Lyons expect peak conditions this weekend. Look for nearly complete color transition and average-to-bright red, yellow and orange leaves. Tompkins County observers in Ithaca anticipate peak to almost-past-peak foliage, with more than 75% leaf transition by the weekend and leaves in most areas at peak, depending on elevation. Colors are varying shades of yellow, bright orange and dark red with pockets of bright red. In Livingston County, reports from Geneseo anticipate foliage to be at peak with more than 60% color transition. Look for bright rust, amber, yellow, copper, reddish brown and some green leaves. Schuyler County observers in Watkins Glen expect foliage to be near-peak this weekend with 70% color change. Fall colors include exceptionally brilliant shades of yellow and light orange. Cortland County reports project 95% color change and just-past-peak foliage with bright red, orange and yellow leaves.
In Rochester and surrounding areas in Monroe County, look for 55% color change this weekend and near-peak foliage with average-to-bright red, russet and dark red leaves, along with yellow, orange and gold tones creating a beautiful glow among plenty of remaining green leaves. North of Rochester, spotters reporting from Greece anticipate 65-75% color change and near-peak foliage by the weekend. Some heavy rains and strong winds have brought down some of the leaves in the area. A recent frost brought out much more color, with more bright yellows showing up, along with bright oranges and reds. Some trees are offering a spectacular combination of bright orange and green. Eastern Onondaga County spotters reporting from Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville project up to 55% color change for the weekend with bright orange leaves underscored by shades of red and purple. Seneca County observers project that foliage will be at midpoint of change with 50% color transition and a wide variety of vibrant yellows and oranges, with touches of red.
In the Hudson Valley, foliage will be at peak in the Columbia County city of Hudson, with 75-80% color transition and predominantly gold, yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance and intermittent red-maroon highlights. Foliage will be at peak in Dutchess County, according to observers in Poughkeepsie, with 85% transition and bright yellow, orange and red leaves. In Rockland County, reports from New City project 85% color change and peak foliage with bright red, orange and yellow leaves. Spotters at Bear Mountain State Park expect 80% color change and a mix of peak and past-peak foliage this weekend, with fall colors of brown, red and yellow. While many trees have lost their leaves, there are still many full of green foliage.
Westchester County reports from White Plains anticipate foliage will be peak by the weekend with 60% color change and bright red, yellow and pink leaves. Orange County reports from Goshen expect just-past-peak foliage with 85% color change. Brilliant orange, peach, rust and gold tones brighten the landscape, with trees in areas closest to the Hudson River (between Newburgh and Fort Montgomery) the most colorful and among the last to change.
In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Chautauqua County reports expect peak foliage this weekend with nearly complete color change and bright orange, red and yellow leaves. In Cattaraugus County, observers in Little Valley project 80-85% color change and just-past-peak foliage with orange and red leaves of above-average brilliance.
On Long Island, observers at the Long Island Welcome Center in Dix Hills expect 50-75% color change across Nassau and western Suffolk counties with yellow, orange, red and purple leaves of average brilliance. The amount of color change will vary by area, with some areas of near-peak and peak foliage in park, pond and waterfront areas including Mill Pond Park in Wantagh, Nassau County and Belmont Lake State Park in North Babylon, Suffolk County. Spotters reporting from Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead expect 50-75% change and midpoint conditions with yellow, red and orange leaves. In Nassau County, foliage will be at midpoint of change this weekend in Manhasset with lime green leaves transitioning to yellow, along with burnt sienna and tan leaves of average brilliance.
In New York City, observers reporting from Morris Park in The Bronx project foliage at midpoint of change this weekend, with 30-35% color transition and light shades of green, along with yellow and orange and increasing pops of red.
In the Capital-Saratoga region, spotters in the Albany County city of Cohoes expect past-peak foliage this weekend with 85% color change as some average-to-bright yellow leaves continue to emerge, and average shades of rust and red. Saratoga County observers in Saratoga Springs project 80% transition and slightly-past-peak conditions with varying shades of yellow, orange, red and green. In Fulton County, observers in Caroga Lake expect foliage to be past-peak; look for 90% leaf transition and bright shades of orange, along with average shades of yellow and red.
In the Catskills, observers reporting from the town of Catskill project that the town and the county’s valley areas will be past-peak this weekend, with nearly complete color change and just a few shades of orange and yellow remaining. Travelers will find some areas of peak foliage with a gorgeous mix of reds, yellows and oranges in the county’s river towns. In Forestburgh, about 20 miles from Port Jervis in Sullivan County, foliage will be past-peak with complete leaf transition and vibrant shades of red, yellow, orange, wine and peach.
In the Adirondacks, Crown Point, observers are calling for past-peak foliage with 100% color change and average shades of gold, orange, yellow and red. Spotters reporting from Schroon Lake expect past-peak conditions with complete color transition and shades of gold. Spotters at Lapland Lake Resort in southern Hamilton County project 90-100% change and past-peak conditions with predominantly rust and yellow leaves.
In Central New York, observers in the southern Herkimer County village of Mohawk expect just-past-peak leaves this weekend. Recent heavy rains brought down many leaves, while others are thriving with brilliant colors and some are still beginning to change. Chenango County reports from Norwich anticipate past-peak foliage with a few muted shades of yellow and red. In Madison County, observers at Nichols Pond County Park in Cazenovia project past-peak foliage with 90% color change and orange, yellow and red leaves of average brilliance. In Montgomery County, observers at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in Fort Hunter expect foliage to be past-peak this weekend. Look for 90% leaf transition and bright shades of orange, along with average shades of yellow and red.
In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County reports from along the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay project past-peak foliage this weekend, with complete color transition and a full range of brilliant fall colors. Oswego County observers anticipate nearly complete color change and a mixture of peak and just-past-peak foliage. The landscape in northern Oswego County remains quilted in bright shades of yellow, orange and red. Foliage is only just beginning to fall, so many trees continue to stand tall, showing off their vibrant cloaks for visitors and residents alike.
Volunteer Leaf Peepers
The I LOVE NY team of volunteer Leaf Peepers, located throughout the state’s 11 vacation regions, are tasked with keeping track of the color change in their area as leaves progress each week. The information is then used for fall foliage reports, which are posted online each week, featuring a detailed map of color change throughout New York State, vantage points for viewing spectacular foliage, suggested autumn getaways and weekly event listings in each region.
About Fall Foliage
The weekly foliage report, a detailed map charting fall color progress, vantage points for viewing spectacular foliage, suggested autumn getaways and weekly event listings are available by visiting the I LOVE NEW YORK web site at www.iloveny.com/foliage. Reports are also available by dialing, toll-free, 800/CALL-NYS (800/225-5697) from anywhere in the U.S., its territories and Canada. To learn how to become a volunteer Leaf Peeper, e-mail your name, address and phone number to foliage@esd.ny.gov. Fall foliage reports are also available by dialing, toll-free, 800-CALL-NYS.