New York state fall foliage report for week of Sept. 15-21

This is the second 2021 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon. I LOVE NY urges travelers to follow all COVID-related public health and safety guidelines while enjoying the foliage this season. Visitors should call ahead and check websites and social media to make sure attractions are open and available. More information on New York State travel and COVID-19 is available here.

Vibrant fall colors continue to appear and spread throughout most of the Adirondacks, Catskills and Thousand Islands-Seaway regions, with signs of the spectacular seasonal colors to come in a few parts of the Chautauqua-Allegheny and Central New York regions, according to volunteer observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

In the Adirondacks, Franklin County spotters in Tupper Lake are expecting significant color change this weekend, with up to 40% transition and leaves heading toward midpoint of change. Look for a rosy, mustard glow marking the landscape, with the leaves transitioning to goldenrod, maize, saffron, ginger, scarlet, cranberry and raspberry. In addition to the great foliage views at The Wild Center, the Tupper Lake Triad of Mount Arab, Goodman Mountain and Coney Mountain provide incredible vistas and are relatively easy climbs. Saranac Lake observers are predicting up to 25% color change with increasing pockets of reds, yellows, and oranges appearing, and a few trees that have completely changed color. Look for the most significant changes in trees along waterways and marshes, with more orange and yellow in the mix, while wooded areas are still predominantly green. Spotters reporting from Mountain View project 10% color change, with some shades of yellow and pops of orange starting to appear on the mostly green trees.