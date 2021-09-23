New York state fall foliage report for week of Sept. 22-28

Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Sept. 22, 2021:

This is the third 2021 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon. I LOVE NY urges travelers to follow all COVID-related public health and safety guidelines while enjoying the foliage this season. Visitors should call ahead and check websites and social media to make sure attractions are open and available. More information on New York State travel and COVID-19 is available here.

The annual parade of vibrant, colorful fall foliage continues its journey across New York State this weekend, with the Lake Placid, Wilmington, and Tupper Lake areas of the Adirondacks expected to see the most notable leaf changes, and color change is underway in most other parts in the region. Leaves are also significantly changing in the northwest portion of the Catskills, along with parts of the Chautauqua Allegheny, Central New York, and Thousand Islands – Seaway regions. Fall colors will also be making their first appearances in the Greater Niagara, Finger Lakes, Capital-Saratoga, and Hudson Valley regions this weekend.