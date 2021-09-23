New York state fall foliage report for week of Sept. 22-28

Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Sept. 22, 2021:
This is the third 2021 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon. I LOVE NY urges travelers to follow all COVID-related public health and safety guidelines while enjoying the foliage this season. Visitors should call ahead and check websites and social media to make sure attractions are open and available. More information on New York State travel and COVID-19 is available here.
The annual parade of vibrant, colorful fall foliage continues its journey across New York State this weekend, with the Lake Placid, Wilmington, and Tupper Lake areas of the Adirondacks expected to see the most notable leaf changes, and color change is underway in most other parts in the region. Leaves are also significantly changing in the northwest portion of the Catskills, along with parts of the Chautauqua Allegheny, Central New York, and Thousand Islands – Seaway regions. Fall colors will also be making their first appearances in the Greater Niagara, Finger Lakes, Capital-Saratoga, and Hudson Valley regions this weekend.
In the Adirondacks region, colors are expected to be between midpoint and near peak this weekend in Lake Placid in Essex County. Fall color is expected to significantly increase this week, with up to 75% change possible by the weekend. Look for brightening shades of red, orange, and yellow. Spotters reporting from Whiteface Mountain Ski Area in Wilmington expect foliage to be at midpoint of change with 40% leaf transition and brilliant shades of green, red, purple and orange. Spotters reporting from Schroon Lake and Newcomb expect about 20% color change, with some red and yellow leaves appearing over a mostly green backdrop. Foliage observers in Ticonderoga predict 15% color change with touches of yellow and orange. In Crown Point look for 10% color change this weekend, with spots of average red and russet leaves.
In Central New York, Madison County observers reporting from Delphi Falls County Park in Cazenovia are calling for 20% color change this weekend, with yellow leaves of average brilliance. In Montgomery County, Canajoharie spotters are predicting 15% color change with mild hints of orange and muted red emerging. Chenango County spotters from Norwich also predict 15% color change, with muted red leaves appearing over the mostly green landscape. In Oneida County, spotters in Utica predict 10% color change with some yellow emerging through the predominantly green leaves. Broome County foliage spotters in Binghamton predict color change will be just below 10% this weekend, with slight touches of bright fall colors peeking out from the green.
In the Finger Lakes region, Monroe County spotters in Greece predict almost 15% color change by the weekend with touches of red and orange leaves of average brilliance joined by newly emerging yellow and olive-green leaves. Ontario County spotters reporting from Rushville predict 15% color change with muted-to-average touches of orange and yellow. In Tioga County, spotters in Owego are predicting up to 15% color change with some yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance.
In the Thousand Islands – Seaway region, Jefferson County spotters from Wellesley Island and inland predict an average of 45% color change by the weekend, with intermittent areas of brilliant color—especially further from the shorelines. Spotters in Watertown are predicting less than 10% foliage change with muted red leaves beginning to appear over a mostly green backdrop. Look for 30% color change in Oswego County, according to spotters in Oswego. The southwest portion of the county will still be mostly green, with greater amounts of oranges and reds appearing to the north along the backroads. In St. Lawrence County, spotters in Madrid expect up to 10% color change with some emerging red and yellow leaves of muted brilliance.
In Franklin County, reports from Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab expect foliage to be at midpoint of change this weekend with 50-55% color transition, and copper, tangerine, buttercup, canary, burgundy, and scarlet leaves of average brilliance. Saranac Lake leaves are expected reach midpoint of transition with 40% color change and a bright, pretty mix of green, red, orange, and yellow leaves. The leaves have become more vibrant over the past week, with many bright shades of red appearing. In the northern portion of the county, Malone spotters are predicting 30% color change with green still the predominant color, but oranges and reds becoming brighter.
In Hamilton County, foliage in Lake Pleasant is changing quickly and spotters predict that colors may transition to midpoint of change by the weekend. Look for 35% color transition and a mix of yellows and oranges of average brilliance. Expect at least 25% color change in the Long Lake area, with muted-to-average shades of yellow emerging. Herkimer County spotters in Old Forge are expecting foliage to be at or near midpoint of change, with 35% color transition featuring red and burgundy leaves of average brilliance, along with some emerging yellow and orange.
In Warren County, foliage change will still be in the early stages this weekend. However, more colors are expected in the northern portion, where 30% transition is expected with some muted shades of yellow and rust emerging. Color change around Lake George will be about 20%, and spotters reporting from Queensbury expect a little more than 10% color change this weekend. Look for muted shades of yellow, gold, and red within the mostly green backdrop. In the Adirondacks portion of St. Lawrence County, spotters in Cranberry Lake are predicting 10% color change with touches of red leaves of average brilliance, along with some emerging yellows and golds.
In the northwestern portion of the Catskills region, foliage spotters in Delhi in Delaware County are calling for 40% leaf transition this weekend with muted yellow leaves on the hillsides, and some brilliant pops of red maple leaves in wet areas. Foliage spotters in Roxbury are also predicting 40% foliage change with increasing amounts of brilliant orange leaves along with some flashes of red. To the east, spotters reporting from above 1500’ in Greene County are expecting 30% color change this weekend, with average burgundy, red and orange leaves continuing to emerge over the predominantly green backdrop. Foliage change around the town of Windham is expected to be 15% with mostly muted red leaves, along with some orange.
In Sullivan County, spotters in Swan Lake predict 30% foliage change this weekend with a good range of bright fall colors transitioning from just changing to midpoint of change. Foliage change in the Forestburgh area of the county, about 20 miles from Port Jervis, is only expected to be about 15% with average shades of red, yellow, and orange emerging. In Ulster County, foliage observers in West Shokan are calling for 15% color change, as the leaves are still mostly green, but touches of yellow, along with some red in higher elevations, are beginning to appear. In Highland, reports predict more than 15% color change with hints of yellow and red appearing. Leaf change this weekend at Belleayre Mountain Ski Area in Highmount will be 10-15% with some muted red and burnt orange leaves.
In the Capital-Saratoga region, color change may reach up to 40% in Fulton County this weekend, according to reports from Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center in Northville. Look for areas of average red leaves and increasing amounts of average-to-bright golden yellow leaves. About 15 miles to the south, spotters reporting from Great Sacandaga Lake expect just 15% change, with some orange leaves of average brilliance and some muted red leaves beginning to show. Rensselaer County spotters predict 10-15% leaf change, with mostly green leaves, but some deep red and light-yellow leaves of above average brilliance are appearing in higher elevations. Albany County spotters at Cohoes Falls in Cohoes predict a little less than 10% color change, with muted orange and red leaves, and some yellow. Reports from Latham and Loudonville expect a little less than 10% color change by the weekend, with emerging rust, brown, lemon, tangerine, and light green leaves of average brilliance. Foliage change will be under 10% this weekend in the Saratoga Springs area of Saratoga County, with mostly green leaves and some isolated splashes of minimal color.
Foliage is just starting to change in Chemung County around Elmira, where spotters expect 10% color change with average shades of yellow. Livingston County reports from Geneseo are also predicting 10% color change, featuring a mix of bright fall shades just beginning to appear. In Schuyler County, spotters in Watkins Glen predict 10% color change this weekend with leaves still overwhelmingly green. Steuben County spotters reporting from Corning, Hammondsport, Bath, and Hornell are expecting just 10% color change, as are Wayne County observers reporting from Lyons.
In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Cattaraugus County spotters at Allegany State Park in Salamanca are predicting up to 35% foliage change this weekend. Foliage brilliance is somewhat muted and most of the hillsides are green. Individual trees with coloring have become more apparent after last weekend’s colder temperatures, and most of the maples are showing color. Spotters in Little Valley expect 20% color change with variations of yellow and hints of orange. Expect slightly more color in higher elevations. In Chautauqua County, look for up to 20% foliage change and touches of red. Leaf change is more progressed further along in the Sherman area, making for a great scenic drive.
In the Greater Niagara region, color change is beginning in the Buffalo area of Erie County. Look for 10% transition this weekend, with splashes of golden yellow and plum among mostly green leaves. In Genesee County, spotters in Byron expect a little more than 10% color change this weekend with fall colors of average brilliance just beginning to appear. Niagara Falls spotters in Niagara County are expecting around 10% leaf change, with hints of yellow becoming more apparent.
In the Hudson Valley, Rockland County observers at Bear Mountain State Park in Bear Mountain predict up to 20% color change this weekend with some fall colors of average brilliance popping against a predominantly green backdrop. In Columbia County, spotters in Hudson expect 10-20% foliage change with average shades of yellow and orange appearing. Fall colors are emerging in Dutchess County, according to Poughkeepsie spotters, where 10% leaf change is expected, highlighted by bright touches of orange. In Orange County, reports from the Cornwall area and Storm King Art Center predict 10% color change with hints of red, orange, and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Spotters reporting from Newburgh expect 10% color change, with a few fall colors appearing in the mostly green trees.
Foliage change on Long Island and in New York City will be less than 10%.
The I LOVE NY team of volunteer Leaf Peepers, located throughout the state’s 11 vacation regions, are tasked with keeping track of the color change in their area as leaves progress each week. The information is then used for fall foliage reports, which are posted online each week, featuring a detailed map of color change throughout New York State, vantage points for viewing spectacular foliage and suggested autumn getaways.
