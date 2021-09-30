New York state fall foliage report for week of Sept. 29-Oct. 6

In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Cattaraugus County spotters at Allegany State Park in Salamanca are expecting 35-40% color change for this weekend, with orange, yellow, and some red leaves of muted brilliance. Reporting from Gowanda and Little Valley predict up to 30% foliage change, with increasing hints of orange and varying shades of brown. In Chautauqua County, expect up to 25% color change around Chautauqua Institution, where many of the leaves are beginning to turn red while others remain green. The county’s rural communities of Sherman and Panama are a bit further along in progression.

In the Capital-Saratoga region, Fulton County reporting from Pine Lake Park in Caroga Lake predict up to 40% color change and conditions approaching midpoint, as hints of orange and red emerge through the southern Adirondacks. In Rensselaer County, spotters in Troy predict up to 25% color change this weekend, with some bright shades of yellow, red, and orange beginning to appear. In Albany County near Cohoes Falls in Cohoes, up to 20% color change is expected with muted shades of yellow and red. Color change in Loudonville and Colonie is expected to be lower, around 10%. In Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs foliage change will remain low this weekend, with 10% color transition and subtle hues of greens, golds, and ambers, along with some reds and oranges.