New York state fall foliage report for week of Sept. 29-Oct. 6

Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Sept. 29, 2021:
This is the fourth 2021 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon. I LOVE NY urges travelers to follow all COVID-related public health and safety guidelines while enjoying the foliage this season. Visitors should call ahead and check websites and social media to make sure attractions are open and available.
Beautiful peak and near-peak foliage will make its first appearance in New York State this weekend in the Adirondacks region, according to volunteer spotters for Empire State Development’s I LOVE NY program. Peak and near-peak conditions are predicted in parts of Franklin, Essex, Hamilton and Herkimer counties, along with colorful foliage at midpoint of change in parts of the Catskills, Chautauqua-Allegheny, and Thousand Islands-Seaway regions.
In the Finger Lakes region, Monroe County spotters in Rochester expect 25% foliage change this weekend. Yellow and olive foliage has generally replaced the usual dark green color, and more and more patches of red and orange leaves are arriving. There are quite a few "mixed" trees of both green and dark red which are quite beautiful. The colors are more visible south and west of the city than close to Lake Ontario. In Ontario County, spotters in Rushville expect less than 20% color change, with some spots of yellow and burgundy appearing. Foliage will be no more than 10% changed this weekend in Canandaigua, with breakthrough shades of yellow and rust.
In Steuben County, spotters in Corning, Hammondsport, Bath, and Hornell predict 20% color change with mostly green leaves joined by increasing deep reds and golds. Chemung County reports from Elmira predict that emerging yellows and oranges will add up to 15% color change this weekend. In Schuyler County, foliage spotters in Watkins Glen and Montour Falls expect up to 15% color change and mostly bright green leaves, while Yates County observers in Penn Yan predict 10-15% color change and a few fall colors of average brilliance.
In Cayuga County, spotters in Auburn expect less than 10% color change with some orange and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Livingston County observers reporting from Geneseo expect 10% color change with yellow leaves just beginning to appear. Wayne County spotters in Lyons are predicting a little more than 10% foliage change with some muted touches of red. In Onondaga County, reports from Burnet Park predict just 5% color change for the weekend, with some trees just beginning to turn light green.
In Central New York, Montgomery County reports from Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in Fort Hunter predict 40% color change over the weekend with shades of orange and yellow, plus emerging sumac reds and some leaf droppage. Spotters from Herkimer in the southern portion of Herkimer County predict up to 20% foliage change with touches of red leaves. Madison County foliage spotters at Chittenango Falls State Park in Cazenovia predict 20% change with mostly green leaves and some transitioning to orange. Look for 20% color change in Broome County, according to spotters in Binghamton, who report that Bright red, orange and yellow leaves are appearing within the mostly green trees. Utica spotters in Oneida County expect a little more than 15% foliage change with muted-to-average shades of orange, yellow, and green, along with some brown spotting. Color change will remain low in Otsego County around Cooperstown, and minimal in Schoharie County near Warnerville.
In the Adirondacks, Essex County spotters predict that peak foliage will arrive in Lake Placid over the weekend. Look for more than 90% change and mostly red and orange leaves with pops of yellow and green. Reports from the Whiteface region and the surrounding communities of Wilmington, Jay, and Au Sable Forks expect 70% color change and midpoint to near-peak foliage with many shades of red and yellow, and more color at higher elevations. At Whiteface Mountain, look for 45% color change and midpoint to near-peak foliage with brilliant shades of green, red, purple, and orange.
Foliage spotters in Newcomb and Schroon Lake expect up to 30% color change this weekend, featuring pops of red, along with some oranges and yellows, against a mostly green backdrop. Ticonderoga spotters are predicting 30% color change this weekend, with increasing bursts of yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance. In Clinton County, Plattsburgh foliage spotters expect 25% color change, with mostly muted green and yellow leaves. The foliage progression is a little sluggish in the Champlain Valley, where Crown Point spotters are predicting less than 20% change with muted-to-average shades of russet, and occasional yellows and oranges.
In Franklin County, peak foliage is expected in Tupper Lake this weekend, with up to 85% change showcasing shades of buttercup, mustard, orange soda, yellow cheddar, ginger, bittersweet, rhubarb, raspberry, and paprika. Travelers seeking great views should check out the Tupper Lake Triad of Mount Arab, Goodman Mountain, and Coney Mountain, relatively easy climbs that provide incredible foliage vistas. Spotters reporting from Saranac Lake predict up to 75% color change with near-peak conditions. Most leaves have changed to orange, red, and yellow with some pockets of green remaining. Spotters in Mountainview expect 45% color change and a midpoint mix of bright greens, yellows and oranges, along with some reds.
In Hamilton County, spotters from Long Lake predict foliage between midpoint and near peak of change this weekend, with 70% transition and average-to-bright reds, purples, and yellows. Spotters in Lake Pleasant expect 60% foliage change with midpoint conditions highlighted by lots of deep reds and oranges of muted-to-average brilliance. Reports from the area say that this year’s colors seem to be very muted, with significant droppage near bodies of water, but the remaining leaves are some of the brightest. In Herkimer County, Old Forge will see bright, near-peak colors and 70% transition. Brilliant reds are popping, orange bursts are everywhere, and the yellows are starting to emerge. In the Adirondacks portion of St. Lawrence County, Cranberry Lake and Wanakena spotters predict 40% color transition and near midpoint of change, with bright red and green leaves. In Warren County, reports from Queensbury expect a little more than 15% color change and a mix of muted fall colors among mostly green leaves.
In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County spotters reporting from Wellesley Island and inland predict between 45% and 70% color change this weekend, with deep reds starting to appear among the vibrant yellows and orange. Foliage change is slower on the St. Lawrence River than it is inland. Watertown spotters predict just a little more than 10% color change with yellow and red leaves of muted-to-average brilliance.
Oswego County will see up to 45% color change and conditions nearing midpoint by the weekend, according to spotters in Oswego. Colors will vary by area, with a mix of muted green and brown leaves in some places, and muted yellows and oranges in others, accompanied by a few pops of bright reds. In St. Lawrence County, spotters in Madrid predict 25% leaf transition and yellow leaves of average brilliance.
In the Catskills region, Delaware County spotters reporting from Delhi predict that foliage will be around midpoint of change by the weekend, with 50-55% color transition, and orange and red leaves of average brilliance. Trees are still green on the taller mountains and hills with pops of red, orange and purple starting to mix in nicely. Reports from the upper elevations of Greene County (above 1500 feet) expect foliage will be at midpoint of change with 50% leaf transition and bright red, orange, and green leaves. Lower elevations in Catskill will see 25% change and red, orange, and yellow leaves of average brilliance.
In Sullivan County, spotters in Swan Lake are predicting 30% color change this weekend, with mostly green leaves and gradually emerging fall shades. Spotters reporting from Forestburgh, about 20 miles from Port Jervis, expect 15% color change accompanied by splashes of red, yellow, and orange.
In Ulster County, spotters in West Shokan predict more than 30% color change. Some vibrant red leaves are emerging in higher elevations, but there are still many muted shades of green and some trees have experienced considerable leaf droppage. Reports from Kingston predict up to 15% color change with touches of red and yellow leaves over a mostly green backdrop. Color change is still in the early stages at Belleayre Mountain Ski Area in Highmount. Expect 5-10% color change with subdued shades of red and orange appearing within the mostly green trees.
In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Cattaraugus County spotters at Allegany State Park in Salamanca are expecting 35-40% color change for this weekend, with orange, yellow, and some red leaves of muted brilliance. Reporting from Gowanda and Little Valley predict up to 30% foliage change, with increasing hints of orange and varying shades of brown. In Chautauqua County, expect up to 25% color change around Chautauqua Institution, where many of the leaves are beginning to turn red while others remain green. The county’s rural communities of Sherman and Panama are a bit further along in progression.
In the Capital-Saratoga region, Fulton County reporting from Pine Lake Park in Caroga Lake predict up to 40% color change and conditions approaching midpoint, as hints of orange and red emerge through the southern Adirondacks. In Rensselaer County, spotters in Troy predict up to 25% color change this weekend, with some bright shades of yellow, red, and orange beginning to appear. In Albany County near Cohoes Falls in Cohoes, up to 20% color change is expected with muted shades of yellow and red. Color change in Loudonville and Colonie is expected to be lower, around 10%. In Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs foliage change will remain low this weekend, with 10% color transition and subtle hues of greens, golds, and ambers, along with some reds and oranges.
In the Greater Niagara region, Wyoming County spotters in Warsaw predict up to 30% color change this weekend, with mostly green leaves and some average-to-bright reds. In Erie County, reports from Buffalo predict 20% color change, with hints of red, plum, and golden yellow leaves emerging from the mostly green trees. In the southern portion of the county, Springville spotters reporting predict up to 15% color change with some red leaves of average brilliance. Reports from East Aurora anticipate 10% color change with predominately green leaves. In Niagara County, Niagara Falls spotters predict 10-15% transition with some yellow and orange highlights in the mostly green leaves. In Lewiston, color change is predicted to be lower, at 5%, with some maples turning shades of red and yellow. In Genesee County, Byron spotters predict 10% color change with touches of average yellow leaves just beginning to appear.
In the Hudson Valley, color change will remain low in Columbia County near Hudson this weekend. Look for 15-25% color change with a few spots of yellow, orange, and red leaves of average brilliance. In Dutchess County, spotters in Poughkeepsie are predicting up to 20% color change, with bright orange leaves beginning to appear. Spotters reporting from Beacon and Fishkill note little change over the past week and predict 15% color transition and touches of yellow and red leaves of average brilliance at ground level. Reports expect less than 15% color change in the Cornwall area of Orange County, where leaves are mostly green with some fall colors emerging on the fringes. Orange County spotters in Newburgh expect 15% color change and muted, mostly green leaves. Leaf color will not change much by the weekend in Goshen, where spotters predict just 10% transition and slight touches of red leaves of average brilliance.
Color change is inching forward at Bear Mountain in Rockland County, where there will be mostly green leaves this weekend and up to 15% color change. Leaves are expected to remain mostly green in the New City area, with 10% color change and some emerging average-to-bright yellows. No significant color change is expected in Putnam County, according to spotters in Cold Spring.