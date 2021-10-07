New York state fall foliage report for week of Sept. Oct. 6-12

In Central New York, Montgomery County reports from Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in Fort Hunter predict that foliage will reach midpoint of change over the weekend, with 60% transition and bright shades of red joining the vibrant mix of yellows and oranges. Broome County will be between midpoint and near-peak, according to Binghamton and Whitney Point observers. Look for 45% color change with vibrant red and yellow leaves, bright pops of orange, and slightly more color change in the northern portion of the county. Foliage will be nearing midpoint of change in Chenango County, according to spotters in Norwich, who predict 45% color change with occasional spots of color mixed with mostly muted green and brown leaves. In Herkimer County, spotters in Herkimer predict 40% color change with orange and red leaves of average brilliance.

Oneida County spotters from Utica are predicting 30% foliage change with muted-to-average orange and yellow leaves, and a lot of remaining green with some brown spotting. Madison County spotters near the Oneida Community Mansion House in Oneida expect 25% foliage change, with increasing amounts of orange leaves of average brilliance. In Otsego County, color change is accelerating near Cooperstown with up to 25% transition and average fall shades of yellow, orange, and golden brown. In Schoharie County, Cobleskill spotters are predicting 10-15% color change with orange and yellow leaves of average brilliance.