Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Sept. 12-17, 2019:
This is the first 2019 Fall Foliage Report for New York State. Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Fall Foliage Reports will be issued every Wednesday afternoon.
New York State’s picturesque fall foliage season has begun, with the first signs of spectacular autumn colors appearing. Observers from the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program report changes in the Adirondacks, Catskills, Capital-Saratoga, Central New York, Greater Niagara, Hudson Valley, and Thousand Islands-Seaway regions.
Adirondacks
In the Adirondacks, spotters in Tupper Lake project up to 10% color change this weekend, with traces of mustard, copper, and bronze leaves of average brilliance, and occasional spots of burgundy. Reports from Saranac Lake expect 10% color change this weekend with touches of red leaves of average brilliance beginning to show over the mostly green backdrop. Spotters in Malone anticipate about 10% color change by the weekend with some yellow and red leaves of average brilliance just beginning to appear. Essex County observers in Wilmington reporting from Whiteface Mountain expect 10% color change this weekend with some shades of red, yellow and orange starting to appear.
Reports from Hamilton County observers in Indian Lake expect up to 10% color change this weekend with mostly yellow and red leaves beginning to appear, along with some orange. In Herkimer County, spotters in Old Forge project about 10% color change with some burgundy and red leaves of average brilliance.
Catskills
In the Catskills, Sullivan County observers in Ferndale expect 15-20% color change by the weekend, with some touches of yellow and orange beginning to emerge. In Delaware County, look for just over 10 percent of the leaves to be changed by the weekend, with mostly green leaves, and some fall color just beginning to appear. In Ulster County, foliage spotters reporting from Kingston predict up to 10% color change this weekend with mostly green leaves and touches of fall colors.
Capital-Saratoga
In the Capital-Saratoga region, Fulton County spotters reporting from Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center expect 10-15% color change this weekend. Trees will still be mostly green, with areas of red and touches of yellow. In Rensselaer County, color changes will average 5%, and as much as 10% change in higher elevations, with patches of dark red and light yellow.
Thousand Islands-Seaway
In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County spotters reporting from along the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay expect no more than 10% color change this weekend with mostly green leaves. In St. Lawrence County, foliage spotters are expecting 10% color change by the weekend with some red and orange leaves of average brilliance just beginning to show.
Hudson Valley
In the Hudson Valley, Columbia County foliage spotters in Hudson expect 10-15% color change this weekend, with hints of muted orange and yellow leaves appearing.
Central New York
In Central New York, Oneida County observers in Utica anticipate up to 10% color changes with emerging yellow and orange hues.
Greater Niagara
In the Greater Niagara region, look for up to 10% color change in Orleans County this weekend, with fall colors of average brilliance.