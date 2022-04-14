New York state imposes more restrictions in response to spread of avian flu

Officials have increased safeguards intended to help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza in New York state’s poultry population.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets announced Thursday that it has issued an order to ban all fowl auctions and other events for the purchase, sale, swap, or trade of fowl in the state. The order is a result of the continuing spread of strains of HPAI in the United States, including eight detections to date in New York state that have resulted in the loss of more than 10,000 birds. The current strains are not a threat to humans.

The order expands upon Ag and Market’s previously issued order to ban all live fowl shows and exhibitions in the state. The current HPAI outbreak has impacted 26 states so far and is rapidly expanding nationwide.

In a news release, the department said that eight flocks in New York have tested positive for HPAI, most recently in a Fulton County flock on April 6. HPAI has also been detected in wild birds, including snow geese and wild ducks across the state. The Department is working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) on a joint incident response and is also collaborating with partners at the Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation. Additionally, Department officials are reaching out to poultry and egg farms across the state to ensure best practices are being implemented and to prepare for potential additional avian influenza cases in New York.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

As the HPAI outbreak spreads in other parts of the United States, several additional states have taken the step to ban poultry exhibitions and/or gatherings of poultry, including Arkansas, Iowa, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Missouri.

“Avian influenza continues to be a growing and serious threat to all poultry and breeds of fowl in the United States, including New York," Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in a statement. "This order is an important step to further limit the co-mingling of birds in our state, which will help to slow the spread of this disease, keep our birds healthy, and safeguard our poultry industry. Commonsense steps like these are our best line of defense against this disease.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0