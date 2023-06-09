With portions of New York state continuing to experience compromised air quality, state officials on Friday reported that asthma-related emergency department visits were on the rise and suggested that people consider canceling outdoor plans.

According to the state Department of Health, there were 147 asthma related emergency department visits to New York hospitals, not including New York City, on Wednesday, compared to an average of 80 for the preceding five-day period, an increase of nearly 18%.

Vulnerable people, including those with cardiovascular disease, lung disease and children under 18 and adults over 65 should continue being especially cautious, depending upon the air quality in their community.

The air quality index in the Auburn area Friday afternoon had improved to a moderate rating of 58, after having been rated a hazardous 460 on Wednesday.

Officials said that air flow was expected to continue to send the heaviest smoke south and west of New York Friday, with the southerly and western regions of the state continuing to see smoke conditions. The forecast for Saturday showed winds turning to a more north-northwesterly direction, with the possibility some smoke could come into the state late Saturday.

A statement from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday said that refunds would be made available to those with reservations to visit a DEC or state park campground or day use area and wish to cancel due to air quality concerns. State campgrounds remain open, and all reservations will be honored for those who chose to camp this weekend.