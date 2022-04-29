New York state limousine safety review still incomplete after two years

A review of stretch limousine safety mandated by New York state in 2020 now has an October 2022 deadline for completion.

In response to the October 2018 limousine crash in Schoharie County that killed 20 people, former Gov. Andrew Cuouo signed a package of safety measures in February 2020 that mandated seat belts, special licensing and harsh penalties for u-turns in the for-hire transportation industry.

The legislation also included the creation of a stretch limousine task force to "conduct a comprehensive review of matters influencing the safety, adequacy, efficiency and reliability" of limousine transportation.

"These far-reaching reforms deliver much-needed protections that will help keep dangerous vehicles off our roadways, crack down on businesses that do not prioritize safety and will give New Yorkers peace of mind when they enter a limo in this state," Cuomo said at the time.

This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said that because the task force has "sat idle, failing to convene since its inception in 2020" the governor has ordered a final report to be issued on the matter in October.

Hochul signed legislation on Thursday extending the deadline from its original Nov. 1, 2021 to Oct. 1, 2022 for the Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force to issue its final report.

Hochul's office said that in October 2021 she made new appointments to the task force, which has since "been diligently working through recommendations, is reviewing safety measures, and is exploring all options to deliver the best product to help ensure better protection for passengers."

Members of the Task Force include state Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder, state Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, Superintendent of the New York State Police Kevin Bruen, Westchester County Director of Operations Joan McDonald, Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll, President and CEO of Premiere Transportation David J. Brown, Co-Owner of Red Oak Transportation Edward Stoppelmann, retired Department of Transportation inspector Ron Barton, State Police investigator Albro Fancher, and parents of victims involved in the crash, Kevin Cushing and Nancy DiMonte.

The task force has met twice so far, on Feb. 3 and March 15. The next public meeting was scheduled to be held Friday, April 29.

"We owe it to the families of those who were lost in the Schoharie tragedy to make real change that will prevent anything like it ever happening again," Hochul said in a statement. "The best way to honor the memory of the victims is to act with urgency in getting answers as to what caused the crash in 2018. I am signing this legislation to ensure the critical mission of the Task Force is no longer delayed and the appointees have a deadline they can work toward in earnest."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0