New York State Police appoint Lightcap as commander of Troop D

Major Vincent T. Lightcap was appointed the 32nd troop commander of Troop D of the New York State Police, the agency announced Monday.

Lightcap’s appointment to Troop D commander was effective Dec. 8, state police said. He replaces Major Michael S. TenEyck, who was promoted to staff inspector in professional standards bureau in the central regional office.

Lightcap, 48, of Hamburg, began his career with the state police on Jan. 7, 2002, when he entered the New York State Police Academy. In 2006, he was appointed to investigator and was assigned to the gaming detail, and then transferred to agency's Amity station in 2013 as a uniform sergeant.

Lightcap was promoted to lieutenant in December 2015 and was assigned to the Watertown station as assistant zone commander, and in October 2017, transferred to North Syracuse as the assistant zone commander.

In September 2019, Lightcap was promoted to captain and assigned to Troop D headquarters as the administrative captain. In November 2021, he was transferred to Troop A headquarters in Batavia as administrative captain.

Lightcap grew up in Springville, and is a 1997 graduate of Canisius College in Buffalo. His command covers seven counties in Central New York, including Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego. Operating from 27 facilities, Troop D's territory includes 167 towns, 89 villages and five cities.