New York State Police: Be wary of scammers asking for gift cards

New York State Police are asking the public to be aware of a scam where someone texts, calls, emails or messages asking for money through a gift card.
Police said in a news release they have continuously received complaints of scams where people have asked for money in the form of gift cards. Gift cards are a popular option for scammers because the cards are generally not refundable. Gift cards are for gifts, not payments, police said, adding that any person who demands payments via gift card is a scammer.
Police said the common link between all of these scams is someone urgently asking for money to be sent to them right away. These imposters may sometimes ask someone to wire funds, but it's becoming increasingly common for scammers to ask someone to place money on a gift card.
"Here’s what happens: the caller will often tell you to buy a popular gift card, frequently, iTunes, Google Play, or Amazon. The caller will tell you to get the card at a particular store near you – often Walmart, Target, Walgreens, or CVS. They may even have you buy several cards at several stores. Sometimes, the caller will stay on the phone with you while you go to the store. Once you buy the card, the caller will then demand the gift card number and PIN on the back of the card. Those numbers let them immediately get the money you loaded onto the card. And once they’ve done that, the scammers and your money are gone, usually without a trace," state police said in the news release. "If you or you know someone that paid with a gift card, call the card company and let them know the card was used in a scam – there may be a chance the money hasn’t been taken yet."
The news release said noted the Federal Trade Commission collects information on scams through reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/assistant.