New York State Police: Be wary of scammers asking for gift cards

Police said the common link between all of these scams is someone urgently asking for money to be sent to them right away. These imposters may sometimes ask someone to wire funds, but it's becoming increasingly common for scammers to ask someone to place money on a gift card.

"Here’s what happens: the caller will often tell you to buy a popular gift card, frequently, iTunes, Google Play, or Amazon. The caller will tell you to get the card at a particular store near you – often Walmart, Target, Walgreens, or CVS. They may even have you buy several cards at several stores. Sometimes, the caller will stay on the phone with you while you go to the store. Once you buy the card, the caller will then demand the gift card number and PIN on the back of the card. Those numbers let them immediately get the money you loaded onto the card. And once they’ve done that, the scammers and your money are gone, usually without a trace," state police said in the news release. "If you or you know someone that paid with a gift card, call the card company and let them know the card was used in a scam – there may be a chance the money hasn’t been taken yet."