The New York State Police will increase patrols to crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions over the Fourth of July holiday.

According to a news release, this special enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, and run through 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Officials said that drivers can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Troopers will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles when they travel New York roadways.

During last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, state police said that troopers issued 11,873 total tickets, arrested 187 people for DWI and investigated 775 crashes, including two fatalities.

“The Fourth of July is known for its fun and fireworks, but New Yorkers should remember fun can turn fatal if you don’t make the right decision," New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said in a statement. "Troopers will be out in force and highly visible this holiday weekend, on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers who put others’ lives in danger. Remember, put down the phone, drive sober, follow the rules of the road, and responsibly enjoy your time with family and friends.”