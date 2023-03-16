Police will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers as St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated this weekend.

New York State Police said in a news release Thursday that it will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving beginning Friday, March 17, and continuing through Sunday, March 19.

Drivers can expect to encounter additional DWI patrols and sobriety checkpoints during the enforcement period. Troopers will also be ticketing distracted drivers who are using handheld electronic devices and will conduct checks at retail establishments targeting underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors during the campaign.

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement, troopers arrested 381 people for DWI, issued 754 tickets for distracted driving, and 26,594 tickets in total.

Those who choose to drink and drive, police said, face jail time, the loss of their license, a higher insurance rate, and dozens of unanticipated expenses. Charges related to impaired driving carry fines of up to $10,000.

Officials offer the following safety tips:

• Before the festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.

• Before you start drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.

• If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

• If available, use your community’s sober ride program.

• Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, call local law enforcement. You could save a life.