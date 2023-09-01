The New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout this Labor Day weekend.

According to a news release, the special enforcement period starts on Friday and runs through Monday, Sept. 4.

Police said that Labor Day weekend traditionally results in heavy traffic throughout the state and brings with it an increase in accidents, serious injuries and fatalities. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by state police and local law enforcement agencies during the weekend.

On Labor Day weekend in 2022, troopers arrested 191 people for DWI, issued 9,580 total tickets, and investigated 140 crashes, which resulted in three fatalities.

"Our goal during this enforcement is to ensure we can take intoxicated and drug impaired drivers off our roadways before they injure or kill others," New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said in a statement. "Our Troopers will remain vigilant to remove reckless drivers from our roads and hold them accountable for their actions. I thank the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for their support in conducting pivotal traffic enforcements such as this."